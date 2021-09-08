Diablo 2: Resurrected’s ultra-wide support breaks the game and has been removed





Diablo 2: Resurrected can take old PC games, paint new ones and enjoy a significant improvement in quality of life, new or new. However, one of the features you can’t get is true ultra-wide support.

Blizzard explains in the game forums that this feature is part of a recent technical beta, but some players encountered a number of issues when using the 21: 9 full screen. The AI ​​couldn’t detect the player and trigger an attack, pulling more monsters into battle beyond what the original game intended. This turns out to be a problem because anyone using the ranged class does not register that the enemy is being attacked and can use extra space to attack the enemy without retaliation. I did.

“To protect the integrity of the experience for all users and promote an equal playfield for all users, users using ultra-wide monitors use vignettes to range the game screen 19: It can be extended to 9 (the maximum length of the in-game restricted zone), which is on the side of the game screen, “says Blizzard. “Players are spending a lot of money building 21: 9 hardware settings and seeing the black bars can be frustrating to their experience. Therefore, we continue to monitor these discussions. And look for possible solutions that won’t change the way you play the game. “

Blizzard also revealed why it limits the game’s mods. The developers recently revealed that they have removed TCP / IP support from the game, noting that it does not exist in beta or final releases. This decision was made because the team discovered a “serious security-related issue” after Technical Alpha.

Blizzard recognizes that the lack of TCP / IP support creates a significant hurdle for multiplayer modders, but the priority is to “keep the game ecosystem as secure as possible” for all players. That is.

Developers can also create specific files that adjust values ​​for skills, items, etc., so “the modding format is still possible,” he said. Blizzard also states that the classic Diablo 2 client will never go away, so multiplayer mods “can exist and thrive on that platform” through the community there.

Diablo 2: Resurrected release date is still set to September 22nd, so don’t wait now. If you want to study in advance, we’ve put together some guides on the Diablo 2: Resurrected class and Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube recipes. The details are the devil.

Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit filed in July by the State of California, alleging discrimination and harassment for many years (because it was expanded to QA and customer service contractors). Since then, CEO Bobby Kotick has called the company’s first response “tone hearing-impaired,” employees went on strike, Blizzard president J Allen Brack resigned, and the ABK Workers Alliance asked the company to change. bottom. The proceedings are ongoing. Follow the latest developments here.

