WarioWare: Get It Together is the peak of the weird multiplayer Nintendo





Warioware for 2 people is as good as I expected.

Screenshots by Scott Stein / CNET

Nintendo Switch is weird. remember? Detachable controller, how to dock with the TV, or how to use it alone. Byzantine rules for saving accounts and games. It’s easy to normalize the inherent quality of the switch. Games like Nintendo’s new WarioWare: Get It Together bring that amazing weirdness back to the forefront. Wario, welcome back.

I’ve been a big fan of Warioware since my first game at Game Boy Advance. Super-fast, completely random mini-games capture the spirit of Nintendo’s original game and watch games. Warioware has also appeared on the Nintendo DS, Wii U, and more recently on the 3DS. The latest WarioWare games are a little different. It is designed to be a co-op experience for two people. That’s the best way to play, but you can also play solo. Playing the new Nintendo Switch version is the most common of my kids and has been laughing in-game since the untitled Goose game.

Greek god plucking. It will be strange.

Screenshots by Scott Stein / CNET

Warioware works as follows: There are 200 mini-games to try, most of which take about 5 seconds. To win the mini-game, you need to play as one of the few characters to unlock (familiar with WarioWare players). Of course, there are many more than just Wario. Each has its own movements and attacks. Each mini-game is laid out like a platformer level. Move your character, find a way to win the challenge, and move on. In the main story mode of the game, there are chapters divided by theme, and each chapter has a longer boss battle level than other mini-games. Win chapters and unlock new characters.

After going through story mode, there’s much more to do. There is a party game with up to 4 players participating and it feels like an arcade / sports game. They are fast, fun and weird, and you have to compete in different ways, mostly playing those mini-games competitively, side-by-side, or sometimes in split screen.

Some longer level-based platformer games feel like a self-contained mini-adventure. Unlocked extras are like the extras you see in Kirby: Star Allies. It’s great to have bonus material. So far, I feel that there are many things that prevent the kids and I from coming back. It doesn’t take long to play story chapters and unlock bonus party games, but it’s a bit annoying that they weren’t immediately available.

Retro mini games are the best.

Screenshots by Scott Stein / CNET

You can replay the mini-game and try to get a high score over time. Repeat the same thing fast and hard each time, or let the game throw a random mini-game at high speed to see how long it lasts.

The spirit of the old Warioware game isn’t significantly compromised here (art is weird and deliberately junk, comic timing is perfect, and the game concept is still clever and weird). I miss the feel of anything in previous games that literally didn’t know what to do next. Controlling small characters in platform-style challenges seems almost too restrictive at first, but mini-games require a lot of new ways to bend your brain and play.

When story mode ends, many competitive games add value.

Screenshots by Scott Stein / CNET

Am I bored at some point? Do you have my children of course. And some mini-games remind us of the spirit of Super Mario Party for Switch, a game we haven’t returned to for a while. But the co-operative madness is even more reminiscent of Nintendo’s indie game Snipperclips, the Untitled Goose Game co-operative, and even the infamous 1-2 Switch launch game.

Strange and fun party games are what I dream of when considering that the Nintendo Switch is the best, in addition to being a Kindle for on-the-go gaming. Warioware: Get It Together gets better the more you play. If you’re looking for a fast and ridiculous game this fall with a good switch with your friends, you don’t have to look anymore.

Now do Rhythm Heaven next.

