Google Meet Goes New Video Conferencing Hardware With Interactive Display





Google Meet Series One Desk 27 and Board 65 are the latest additions to Google’s conference call system.

Avocor

As hybrid and remote work is expected to become the new standard after the COVID-19 pandemic, Google is working with Avocor on two new devices designed to make face-to-face and remote meetings more efficient. Google Meet Series One Desk 27 is now on sale. Avocor, the creator of interactive displays, shared an update with the Wednesday release.

Two new touch-enabled video devices are the latest additions to the Google Meet Series One conference call system launched in September. Google has previously partnered with Lenovo to launch cameras, soundbars and touchscreen remotes. All of this is backed by Zoom’s rival Google Meet. Search giants are now adding two Avocor video conferencing devices built for desktop and shared conferencing spaces to their mix.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

The Series One Desk 27 is a 27-inch touchscreen Google Meet device, desk monitor, laptop docking station, and digital whiteboard designed for rooms and desktops for one or two people. When you connect your laptop via USB-C, you can use the Desk 27 camera, microphone, speakers, and touch screen. The integration of Google Meet and Google Calendar means that the next meeting is already on the screen, so you can start with just a tap on your desk 27. This device is optimized for Google Meet, but can also be used with other conference call services such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

The Series One Board 65 is a 65-inch device designed for group video collaboration and brainstorming. You can tap to start the meeting or say “Hey Google, start the meeting”. Participants can write and sketch ideas with a stylus or finger on the integrated digital whiteboard screen. Board 65 includes high-power stereo speakers, a microphone, a camera, and a stylus.

“Google Workspace users will record more than 1 trillion videos in 2020, and the number of Google Meet video users continues to grow, so we are pleased to work with Avocor to offer our customers exciting new hardware options. “Masu,” said director Dave Citron, product management for Google Meet and Meet Hardware, in a statement. “We have partnered with Avocor to give Google Workspace customers access to one of the best collaboration-first interactive touchscreen technologies on the market.”

The Series One Desk 27 is priced at $ 2,000 and will be available later this year. The Series One Board 65 is priced at around $ 7,000 and will be available in the first quarter of 2022. Both devices allow customers to pre-order at Avocor.com/google.

Google also said in a blog post that Space, a collaboration tool within the workspace, lives for everything. Those who use space can also expect future updates such as inline topic threads, improved search, and streamlined navigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/google-meet-gets-new-video-conference-hardware-with-interactive-displays/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos