Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse Hands-on: Scrolling is a big pain

Unlike most of its likes, the Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse doesn’t have a particular type of game in mind. FPS, RPG, MOBA-For example, 16 programmable buttons instead of 11, or another type of programmable button, you can handle whatever your preference is in the game’s alphabet soup. Of customized features. The latest product is the $ 70 Basilisk V3. This is a wired model that is not much different from the previous model, except for the new Smart-Reel. The new Smart-Reel automatically jumps the scroll wheel between free spins and tactile (step) scrolling. How fast do you flick?

Smart-Reel is very useful, for example, if you have a huge map to zoom in and out. This is basically because you can move from minimum zoom to maximum zoom very fast if you want (at least if scroll acceleration is enabled). Without sacrificing the ability to pass a handful of weapons more accurately. It’s also very useful for non-gaming tasks where you need to quickly scroll (or need) a lot of code from one end to the other, such as on a long web page.

You can also easily overwrite Smart-Reel using the toggle button. This is useful, at least for me, as the freewheel can start up too late. So if you need to freewheel with the first flick instead of the second flick, you can get out of luck with smarttypants unless you actually push. It takes some time to get used to it to prevent accidental freedom.

The “Sniper” button (below and in front of the left button) drops to the lowest dpi setting by default, improving long-range targeting, but is no longer removable. In addition, the mouse now supports nine underglow lighting zones.

When the friction mechanism is restored, there is a noticeable and slightly embarrassing “rattling” feeling, which can be a bit eccentric. And if you’re not a fan of Razer Synapse, don’t worry. Smart-Reel works with manual switching, but it doesn’t work without it. However, you do not need to log in. This is the dark pattern of the software interface. Just continue as a guest.

Smart Reel Plus Scroll Acceleration replaces the physical resistance button on V2 and wireless models. I miss the ability to set it, not the new all-or-nothing approach. The mouse also adds nine underlight zones, but instead the multifunction trigger (the sniper button, which drops to the lowest dpi setting by default for better accuracy) cannot be removed.

It jumps from the 20,000dpi Focus Plus sensor to the 26,000dpi version, but it may feel different because it maintains the same 650inch / s speed, 50g acceleration, and 1,000Hz polling. The 3,200dpi setting is a bit easier to work with than before, but I’m used to the higher settings using Viper 8K, so maybe I’m the only one.

Also, it will be a little heavier at 0.3 oz./9 g, for a total of 3.6 oz./101 g. Also, the design is a bit heavy in the first place, so it’s probably not ideal for claw grippers.

Other than that, it’s the same popular mouse as ever, with features such as left and right tilt buttons on the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, a comfortable shape and size for medium to large right-handed people, and five onboard slots. I have. Profile. Probably not enough to switch from Viper, but not enough time to make that decision.

