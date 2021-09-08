Microsoft Acquires Video Creation and Editing Software Maker Clipchamp–TechCrunch





Video editing software could be the next big addition to Microsoft’s suite of productivity tools. On Tuesday, Microsoft launched Clipchamp, a web-based video creation and editing software that allows anyone to organize video presentations, promotions, or videos for social media destinations such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Announced that it will be acquired. According to Microsoft, Clipchamp is a “natural fit” to extend the existing productivity experience with Microsoft 365 for families, schools, and businesses.

The acquisition has appealed to Microsoft for several reasons. Today, more and more people are creating and using videos as there is an increasing set of new tools that allow anyone, even non-experts, to perform advanced editing quickly and easily to create high quality video content. increase. This allowed Microsoft to establish itself as a new type of “document” for suggesting ideas, explaining processes, communicating with team members, and more.

The company also saw Clipchamp as an interesting acquisition target because of how it combined “the simplicity of a web app with the full computing power of a PC with graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration.” Therefore, this software is also suitable for the Microsoft Windows customer base.

Clipchamp itself provides numerous online tools for video creation and editing space, including Clipchamp Create, a video maker that provides features such as trimming, cutting, trimming, rotation, speed control, text, audio, images, and adding colors. I built it. filter. We also offer other tools to facilitate video creation to simplify the branded fonts, colors and logos used in your videos, such as templates, free stock video and audio libraries, screen recorders, and text-to-speech tools. increase. An obsolete set of utilities called Clipchamp Utilities used to include video compressors and converters, and in-browser webcam recorders. However, some of this functionality has been moved to the new Clipchamp app.

After making a video with Clipchamp, creators can choose from a variety of output styles and aspect ratios on popular social media networks, making it a popular tool for online marketers.

Since its inception in 2013, Clipchamp has grown to attract more than 17 million registered users, serving more than 390,000 companies and growing 54% year-over-year. As the pandemic forced many organizations to work from home, video usage increased as companies adopted media such as training, communication, and reporting. In the first half of 2021, Clipchamp increased video exports by 186%. Videos using 16: 9 aspect ratio increased by 189%, 9:16 aspect ratio for sharing with places such as Instagram Stories and TikTok increased by 140%, Instagram 1: 1 aspect ratio increased by 72. Increased by%. Screen recordings also increased by 57%, and webcam recordings also increased by 65%.

In July, Clipchamp CEO Alexander Dreiling commented on the growth, saying the company has nearly tripled its team over the past year.

“We averaged twice as many users a year ago as we did during the same period, and doubled usage. That means more users are creating video content than ever before. Social media video is always on the go. At the forefront of business needs, we have witnessed the rapid adoption of internal communication use cases over the past year, where many screens and webcams are recorded on the platform, “he said. rice field.

According to Crunchbase, Microsoft didn’t disclose the acquisition price, but Clipchamp raised more than $ 15 million.

This is not Microsoft’s first attempt to enter the video market.

The company was one of the suitors seeking TikTok recently when the Trump administration was working to force the sale of a Chinese-owned video social network that it called a national security threat. (In order for TikTok to continue running in the United States, ByteDance had to sell TikTok’s US operations, but that sale didn’t happen because the Biden administration suspended its efforts.) A few years ago. , Microsoft is a stream. It aims to make videos as easy for businesses as consumers to use YouTube. In 2018, we acquired Flipgrid, a social learning platform that uses short video clips for collaboration. As remote work becomes the norm, Microsoft is also adding video capabilities to its team collaboration software, Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft’s deal follows Adobe’s recent acquisition of $ 1.28 from the video review and collaboration platform Frame.io, which has been used by more than one million people since its inception in 2014. However, it is different from Clipchamp, where the tool is made available to anyone at work or school. , Or at home, Frame.io is more directly aimed at creative professionals.

Clipchamp said Clipchamp will continue to grow at Microsoft with a focus on making video editing accessible to more people.

“Few tech companies have the legacy and reach that Microsoft has. We all grew up with iconic Microsoft products and have been using them ever since,” he explained. “Being part of Microsoft allows us to be part of our future legacy. In other scenarios, our future doesn’t look more exciting than what is in front of us now. At Clipchamp, I’ve always said I wasn’t plagued by lack of opportunity. There are absolutely plenty of opportunities in video. We need to figure out how to grab it. Inside Microsoft at all We can work on seizing opportunities in new ways, “Dreiling added.

Microsoft hasn’t said when it plans to integrate Clipchamp into its existing software suite, and said it will share more at a later date.

