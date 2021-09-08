Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 adds a large OLED display to the Surface-like 2-in-1





Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is one of the best Chromebooks we’ve tested in the last two years. The 10.1-inch removable two-in-one Chromebook is small and cheap (available for $ 230), yet it has a premium look and feel, excellent battery life, and decent performance at its price. The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 uses the same formula, but it’s larger in size and price, and probably better.

The two biggest changes are the display and system on chip. Duet 5 is built around a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED touchscreen with a brightness of 400 knits and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The larger the display, the easier it is to work, and the larger the included keyboard cover. The original Duet keyboard was cramped for all-day use.

The Chromebook Duet 5 includes a removable keyboard cover and a back cover with a kickstand.

OLED displays tend to compromise battery life, but Lenovo states that this needs to be done for up to 15 hours. Duet 5 also has two USB-C ports on one of the Duets. This makes it a little easier to connect an external display and keep it charged for travel.

For SoCs, Lenovo has switched from the MediaTek Helio P60T to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 computing platform for Duet 5. The 10-inch Duet was fine, but it could slow down. Snapdragon needs to improve the performance of 13-inch tablets and can be combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of solid state storage.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is scheduled for October and will start at $ 430 in the United States. (This translates to about 310 or AU $ 580.) The price includes a removable keyboard, a kickstand cover on the back, and possibly a USI pen.

Lenovo’s Tab P12 Pro is an Android tablet made to get the job done.

For those who want to skip the Chrome experience and continue using Android on their tablets, Lenovo also announced the Tab P12 Pro on Wednesday. Android tablets are built around a 12.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a brightness of 600 knits.

Lenovo manufactures the P12 for both entertainment and work, and features a keyboard cover with a touchpad to help you get the job done. You can also use your tablet as a wireless display on a Windows PC with the company’s Project Unity framework. Simply enter your PIN number to connect to your tablet and extend or mirror your Windows desktop while running Android apps at the same time.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will be available in October starting at $ 610 (about $ 440 or A $ 830) directly from the Lenovo website.

