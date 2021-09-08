Introduced Hoop Strap 4.0 with smaller design and new tracking sensor





Enlarged / new hoop strap 4.0.

Whoop, a subscription wearable maker, has launched a successor to Whoop Strap 3.0 two years ago. Hoop Strap 4.0 does not deviate from the company’s core goals, aesthetics, or subscription model. Instead, performance-focused training devices get blood oxygen and skin temperature monitoring for more accurate health tracking.

Like all previous hoop straps, Hoop Strap 4.0 comes with a free hoop app subscription. The service is detailed and personalized for $ 18 to $ 18 per month (shorter subscriptions cost more), with a focus on training load, rest and recovery, and avoiding injuries and excessive exercise. Provides training metrics, analysis, and guidance.

The hoop strap itself is only intended to collect data. That is, there are no screens, buttons, or vibrations. The device is just an observer, and the latest version combines SpO2 with a temperature sensor to reduce it by 33%.

Hoop Strap 4.0 comes in a variety of colors and comes with a variety of bands, sleeves and clothing to hold your device.

You can unlatch and adjust the band to remove the Whoop device and adjust the fit.

In addition to heart rate monitors and accelerometers, there are new sensors for monitoring blood oxygen and skin temperature.

The hoop body is the company’s new clothing line specially made to hold the hoop. The collection includes underwear, leggings and shorts.

White and gold hoop strap 4.0.

The array also has an optical heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, and an improved battery to power everything. According to the company, the energy density of the new silicon anode battery is 17% higher than that of Whoop 3.0, which does not mean the battery life longer than the five days provided by Whoop 3.0.

Like Hoop 3.0, 4.0 can be powered on with the hoop strap attached using a clip-on battery pack. Unfortunately, the old version is not compatible with the new Whoop 4.0 due to the change in form factor.

Hoop doesn’t provide details on how data from the new blood oxygen and temperature sensors directly affects the accuracy of wellness recommendations, but the company has more sensors, five LEDs (3). One green, one red, one infrared), a photodiode that told us that there are four, and an advanced algorithm that provides more accurate heart rate measurements.

Blood oxygen and body temperature metrics, which are considered together and separately, can also help assess your sleep patterns and body stress. Whoop uses these two areas to report recovery and “strain” scores. This allows athletes to know when (and their intensity level) the body is optimally prepared for training. This training feedback has long been a priority for Whoops, and Fitbit features were recently introduced in Charge 5.

Whoop 4.0 collects data to notify you of the wellness guidance displayed in the Whoop app. Recommendations focus on three main areas: sleep, recovery and training. According to the company’s website, indicators such as respiratory rate, calories burned, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and sleep performance create separate recovery and tension scores.

Sleep tracking uses grade, disability, efficiency, and respiratory rate to assess sleep quality. Taking into account nightly sleep quality, hoops assess overall sleep trends in duration and consistency to give a broader view of sleep quality. Sleep data is considered in tension and recovery scores, but tension can also provide sleep guidance, for example by recommending more sleep on days of high tension.

The app also tracks sleep debt, but the concept of correcting this imbalance is not as easy as compensating for lost sleep time. Rather, studies show that recovering from debt can take days or weeks for optimal sleep to last. Therefore, it is best to use sleep debt information as a general marker of sleep quality.

The company has also launched a new metric dashboard called Health Monitor. It combines live heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability (that is, heart rate intervals) on one screen. Like Apple Health, Fitbit Premium, Google Fit, and Garmin Connect, you can export wellness trends and present them to your doctor.

A new way to wear hoops and perks for professionals

Along with Hoop Strap 4.0, Hoop has launched a line of apparel called Hoop Body. The clothing line includes bras, underwear, shirts and leggings with pockets for devices. This collection is an extension of previous products that were limited to armbands and sleeves. According to Hoop, “new position detection technology” locates the body of the hoop.

Whoop has also introduced an add-on to membership called Whoop Pro. With a $ 12 / month upgrade (paid in addition to your regular subscription), subscribers get free shipping, 20% off all items, early access to feature releases, and one free item every three months. available. This bonus item could be a free wrist or armband, battery, sleeve, or hoop body apparel.

Hoop Strap 4.0 and Hoop Body are available on the Hoop website. Membership is offered for a period of 6, 12, or 18 months for $ 30, $ 24, or $ 18, respectively. Current Whoop subscribers with more than 6 months of membership will automatically receive the free Whoop Strap 4.0. Members with a membership of less than 6 months will need to extend the period. Orders will be shipped in the week of September 27th.

