Series One Desk 27 Google Meet machine also acts as a laptop monitor





Google is working with Google Meet to announce two new hardware devices specifically designed to look like Google hardware. Both Series One Desk 27 and Series One Board 65 were created by Avocor, but are part of the Series One program where Google specially congratulates devices custom-built for Meet. In addition to the more standard Intel Core i5, it also includes a custom Google Edge TPU chip.

As the name implies, the Series One Desk 27 is a 27-inch display with custom speakers, a microphone, a camera, and a touch screen. The Desk 27 can be used not only as a stand-alone video conferencing device, but also as a laptop monitor. With a USB-C plug on the back, when docked, the laptop can use its AV array for video calls and also take advantage of 45W USB-C PD charging.

It sounds like the dream of working from home has come true, but these aren’t really consumer devices. Instead, Google expects them to be mounted on the wall of a small meeting room or sitting at an open desk in the office. And like almost every enterprise hardware, even the 27-inch model isn’t as cheap as $ 1,999.

Unlike most enterprise hardware, the Series One Desk 27 feels like Google’s recent hardware aesthetic. The curves are softened and the bottom soundbar is covered with a cloth that looks natural when sitting next to the Google Home Mini.

Series One Desk 27 ports include USB-A, HDMI output, and USB-C. Image: Google

I’m using Chrome OS to enhance the standalone Google Meet capabilities, but I can’t really use Desk27 as a traditional all-in-one computer. However, anyway, video conferencing incorporates many great technologies compared to typical laptops.

The 5-megapixel camera has a 100-degree field of view, allows you to keep your subject focused with zoom and pan, and also has a privacy shutter. There are eight microphones that use TPU and Google’s AI to remove ambient noise.

The display itself is a touch screen and can also be used as a whiteboard with the included stylus. Its 1440p, 16: 9 display automatically adjusts both color and brightness for ambient lighting conditions.

The Series One Desk 27 also acts as a laptop monitor. Image: Google

In addition to both this hardware and other Google Workspace announcements, the company states that it has a partnership with Cisco. This should mean that hardware designed for Meet or Webex interoperates. Therefore, Series One Desk 27 should be able to dial in to Webex calls, and Webex-specific hardware should be able to dial in to Google Meet. As for Zoom, there’s nothing to announce other than what’s next to the device’s Ethernet and HDMI output ports. A USB-C port that turns your Desk 27 into an external monitor.

Even with special speakers, microphones and cameras, it’s too expensive for consumers. But for companies that use Google Meet company-wide, it might be worth a look.

The Series One Desk 27 will be available later this year, while the larger Series One Board will be available next year.

Series One Board 65 will be available next year. No pricing information yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/8/22661653/series-one-desk-27-google-meet-laptop-monitor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos