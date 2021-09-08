Brave Update 3.05 Patch Note: Destruction Maps, Ranked Updates, Ability Changes





Valorant’s latest patch note, Update 3.05, includes changes to various capability changes and updates to competitiveness. Oh, and needless to say, a new “H” -shaped map called a fracture.

The most exciting change in Valorant’s leaked patch 3.05 is the addition of a badly teased new map, Fracture. This map is quickly one of Valorant’s most unique ones, with a signature “H” design that spawns defenders in the center of the map and attackers on both the top and bottom sides. For players who just want to give it a try, there is an unrated fracture-only cue.

These notes also include some changes in how agents’ abilities interact with each other, Battle Pass XP rewards, and updates that add tiers to the Immortal Rankings.

Continue reading below for more details on the patch notes that hit the server on September 8th.

Riot GamesSova is one of the agents that received the changes in patch 3.05.Brave agent changes in patch 3.05

Agents that receive these note changes are Killjoy, Raze, Breach, Brimstone, and Sova. These changes most often deal with how an agent’s abilities harm other abilities in the game. However, there are some exceptions.

One such exception is the change to Raze’s boom bot. This makes the hit a little less difficult, but it also costs a little less.

Boombot (C) Maximum damage reduction 125 >>> 80 Minimum damage reduction 50 >>> 30 Cost reduction 400 >>> 300

Killjoy also saw some changes that weren’t strictly related to abilities, and her turret slowed down significantly.

Turret (E) bullet tagging is 72.5% slower >>> 29.5% slower (84.31% slower).

The remaining three agents all change one of their abilities and how it affects the other agents in the game. See the complete patch notes below.

Competitive Update Riot Games Fracture brings a whole new style of gameplay to Valorant

The biggest thing to note here is that the immortal 1/2/3 rank tier has been revived, allowing players to better distinguish immortal cohorts.

Due to this ranked limitation, it has been updated to reflect the Immortal 1/2/3 return, primarily related to queuing with diamond-ranked players. These restrictions are as follows:

Diamond 1 → Immortal 1 Diamond 2 → Immortal 2 Diamond 3 → Immortal 3 Premium Battle Pass Update

Agents who upgrade to the Premium Battle Pass will receive a 3% XP boost as they progress through the tier. This is in addition to the premium rewards offered as part of the feature, and since this boost is not retroactive, it encourages players to move to premium sooner rather than later.

This XP boost does not apply to daily or weekly missions.

In addition to these changes, AFK detection updates in modes such as Deathmatch and Snowball fight, and ping calculation performance updates to exclude server frame times are included.

The following complete patch notes by Riot Games.

Rated 3.05 patch note

Agent update

Brimstone, Sova, and Breach have all undergone a consistent change to ability damage. I want to reward those of you who are creative in the ability sandbox, using your tools to solve obstacles created by other agents. To ensure this, the physical objects across VALORANT must interact in a reliable and consistent manner, so they can be properly planned and executed without knowing the ability-specific interactions.

violation

Aftershock (C)

It now deals damage to:

○ Killjoy alarm bot

○ Killjoy Nanoswarm

○ Kill Joy Lockdown

○ Cipher trip wire

○ Reina Reed

○ Sage Barrier Orb

○ Buckwheat reconnaissance bolt

○ KAY / O zero / point

Brimstone

Orbital Strike (X)

It now deals damage to:

○ Killjoy Nanoswarm

○ Cipher trap wire

○ Sage Barrier Orb

○ Buckwheat reconnaissance bolt

○ KAY / O zero / point

sleepy

Hunter’s wrath (X)

It now deals damage to:

○ Killjoy Nanoswarm

○ Cipher trap wire

○ Sage Barrier Orb

○ Buckwheat reconnaissance bolt

○ KAY / O zero / point

Killjoy

Killjoy’s Turret is a versatile ability that provides information, chip damage, and powerful throws. While turrets are easy to handle in mid-to-late rounds, they can be particularly squeezed when the pistol rounds a longer line of sight, making the combination of tagging strength and weapon spread difficult to move forward. .. These changes are intended to slightly weaken the turret’s ability to prevent the rush and provide more counterplay options to the opponent.

Turret (E)

Bullet tagging is 72.5% slower >>> 29.5% slower

Raise

Boombot abilities to clear space, find and track enemies, and one-shot enemies with light shields had limited options for counterplay methods, especially during low economic rounds. Therefore, we are swapping damage output reductions and capacity cost reductions to introduce more boombot counterplay options. This should also increase the frequency with which Raze Mains can use BoomBot to create spaces.

Boombot (C)

Maximum damage reduction 125 >>> 80 Minimum damage reduction 50 >>> 30 Cost reduction 400 >>> 300

Map update

New map: Fractures are alive!

○ For details on the rotation of the fracture map, refer to the following.

Competitive update

The immortal 1/2/3 rank tier is back!

○ The leaderboard has been updated to distinguish you in each immortal layer.

Updated ranked grouping limits to accommodate immortal 1/2/3 returns.

○ Diamond 1 → Immortal 1

○ Diamond 2 → Immortal 2

○ Diamond 3 → Immortal 3

Adjusted for a competitive ranked distribution, as detailed in the previous article.

○ This cue is a standard unevaluated mode that allows players to practice the new map before seeing it in competitive play.

○ Fracture-only queues will be available for 2 weeks, after which Fracture will enter other modes, including Competitive.

Progression update

Premium Battle Pass Bonus XP

If you upgrade to the Premium Battle Pass, you’ll receive a 3% XP boost towards the progress of Battle Pass Tier in all matchmade games until the end of Act 2.

○ We believe the Battle Pass experience is great if you can unlock tiers, achieve major milestones, and earn hype rewards when you’re happy with what you’ve earned.

This is not retroactive, so an early upgrade will give you access to the most XP ● XP boosts do not apply to daily or weekly missions.

Social update

Updated AFK detection logic to prevent players from manipulating the Battle Pass / Account level using AFK in game modes such as Deathmatch and Snowball Fight.

Performance updates

Updated the ping calculation to exclude server frame times. Updated markers used by NVIDIA Reflex

○ NVIDIA Reflex is used to reduce and measure rendering latency. With this update, Reflex will be able to improve the pace of the frame by adding fixes for the current marker and some older markers.

bug

Agent

Fixed a bug where overlapping ally and enemy viper smoke could never eliminate near vision and collapse. Fixed a bug where Omen could get stuck on other objects if other objects were blocking the return position of From the Shadows. Omen no longer equips weapons.After casting the dark cover, it will be slower than intended ● Astra will no longer equip the weapon later than intended after finishing the astral form ● KAY / O NULL / cmd wave destroys glass at Ascent Fixed to

Competitiveness

Fixed a bug where the leaderboard would load indefinitely when searching for a specific player.

Sports features

For coaches, the loading screen now correctly displays all agent selection information (such as the agent configuration for both teams).Fixed an issue where the observer moderator would not see the match timer pause option if it disconnected and then reconnected during the round.

