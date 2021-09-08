Supercharge iPhone Video with DJI’s OM5 Gimbal





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Mobile phones such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can already shoot great-looking videos that capture beautiful holidays and life around the home. But if you want to take your video production to the next level, you can consider investing in a stabilized gimbal. DJI’s latest OM5 is an excellent and compact option.

Like other phone gimbals (and their larger cousins ​​for heavier DSLRs), gimbals use a variety of motors to stabilize the device and are usually seen when holding a phone. Smooths out shaking and wobbling. The OM5 is pretty much the same, but offers some important features that make it perfect for vlogger and other mobile creatives, such as a compact foldable design, built-in extension poles, and a convenient magnet mounting system.

The DJI OM 5 is currently available worldwide and will be reinstated at $ 159 (A $ 140, $ 239).

This is what DJI likes about the new gimbal.

Pocket-friendly design

The joy of shooting a trip on your cell phone is that you don’t have to carry a lot of extra gear. Therefore, if you need to pack a huge stabilizer like DJI’s professional RS2 gimbal, it will not serve your purpose. Thankfully, the OM5 has a clever folding design that allows you to squeeze it into something that fits comfortably in your jacket pocket.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

In other words, it’s always available when you’re creative. It also means that when you put it in your backpack, the weight of 290 grams (10.2 ounces) won’t drag you in. The phone is attached with a magnetic clamp that detaches from the gimbal itself. The clean design allows you to store the gimbal small when not in use, but the clamp itself is so thin that you won’t notice much when you leave it on your phone.

Solid performance

The stability of the OM5 is impressive. It allows you to move your hands perfectly smoothly, so you can get smooth, professional-looking images even when using the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s 2.5x zoom lens or ultra-wide-angle lens. My early review model had the strange opportunity to start shaking and wobbling for no recognizable reason, but the gimbal’s quick “off and on against” organized it. I was impressed with how the video looks (using both the standard iPhone camera app and DJI’s Mimo app) and would definitely consider using it when shooting with a mobile phone on my YouTube channel. I think.

Battery life is also excellent, and DJI claims about 6 hours on a 1.5 hour charge. From my own use, I think it’s almost accurate. It takes 6 hours to shoot, so for most people, including myself, I think it’s comfortable to charge before going on vacation and you don’t have to worry about charging. return.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET built-in selfie stick

The selfie stick may look faintly ridiculous, but its extra extension helps you get a much more dramatic selfie, and the OM 5 has one built-in. When you pull on the top, the gimbal section extends about 9 inches from the handle. Not only do you get better selfies, but also allow for some much more creative shoots.

I thought it was especially great for taking lowdown shots, turning the gimbal upside down and rubbing the phone along the ground, and zooming in on the grass. The gimbal automatically adjusts when in this position, you don’t have to reach to tap your phone, and you can start and stop recording using the physical buttons on the handlebars.

Easy to use

Setting up a professional gimbal with a full-frame camera can be a nightmare, including fine-tuning the camera’s position to keep it in balance. However, if you change the lens, you will have to rebalance everything. There is not much need to adjust the OM5. Put the phone in the clamp, tap it against the mounting point, then turn it on and the gimbal will adjust to the weight of the phone you are using. When I tested the OM5 on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it was perfectly fine despite the huge 6.7-inch frame.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The gimbal grip has several buttons that are easy to operate with your thumb, allowing you to quickly change your phone from landscape to portrait (for TikTok vertical video fans) or use the joystick to adjust its position. I can do it. There is also a zoom button to swap different lenses on your phone, and a start-stop record button. However, these only work if you are shooting with DJI’s Mimo app.

The app also provides tips for shooting in different environments, as well as tips for tracking people and pets and putting them in frame.

Convenient accessories

The OM 5 comes with a mini tripod in the box. This acts as an additional handle for carrying. You can also stand something on the gimbal if you want to shoot a time lapse or if you want to shoot yourself in front of the camera.

DJI has also released an alternative magnetic phone clamp with a unique LED light to illuminate your face when taking selfies in the dark. It’s an additional $ 59 (42, AU $ 79), so not everyone likes it, but it offers multiple brightness and color temperature levels and can be charged via USB-C.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

One of the things it doesn’t have is how to attach an external microphone. I think this is a big oversight of the product for vloggers who want to talk with the on-site camera. Without it, you would only have to record audio using the phone’s built-in microphone. It doesn’t work much like a small external mic like Rode’s VideoMicro. If you’re a vlogger like me who is keen on getting better audio, you should consider a third-party clamp that attaches to the handle. The downside is that you need a wire to connect to the phone. This can affect the performance of the gimbal itself. I would love to see DJI find a better solution here.

I like the whole DJ IOM 5, but it’s a solid option to consider whether to make the phone footage a more professional upgrade. YouTubers and Vloggers, who use their mobile phones to shoot, offer plenty of catered food. The simple operation of the gimbal is perfect if you want to share your vacation movie-like footage with your family.

