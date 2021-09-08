Twitter wants you to tweet to your interest-based community, not just your followers – TechCrunch





Twitter is a great place to keep up with the latest news and keep up with what already interested people are doing, but due to its relatively lack of discovery capabilities and lack of organized community space. , It’s quite difficult to connect with anyone other than you. t I am actively looking for it.

The company is thinking of changing that. Twitter has been weeping at new features lately, and the latest experiment, called the community, is designed to easily connect common interests. Users can join these new social hubs and tweet directly to other people with common interests instead of the usual follower group. These tweets will continue to be published, but replies will be limited to other community members.

The community is user-generated, but it’s currently “restricted” according to Twitter, so most people have to wait a few months before starting their own group. The early community revolves around topics that are popular and generally harmless on Twitter, such as “dogs, weather, sneakers, skin care, and astrology.” Twitter sample images also include cryptocurrencies, plants, and black female photographers.

The test will start on Wednesday and will appear in a dedicated location at the bottom of the iOS app or in the Twitter.com side menu. According to Twitter, Android users will also be able to read community tweets, but “more features” will soon be available, perhaps with dedicated app tabs and new groups to join. increase.

Communities are created and maintained by designated moderators. Moderators can invite other users to the group via DM and delete the content posted within the group. Initially, invitations are the only way to get to the community, but Twitter seems to have some grand plans for discovery features that make it easier for people to find where they want to hang out.

In a blog post announcing this feature, Twitter staff product manager David Regan wrote, “Some conversations apply to everyone, not just those who want to talk about what they want to talk about.” “… We want to continue to support public conversations, helping people find a community that suits their interests, while at the same time creating a more intimate space for conversations.”

In user-driven community spaces on social media, especially in community spaces where discovery factors with moderate algorithms are a major concern. According to Twitter, anyone posted to the community can read, report, and quote, so you don’t have to be a member of the community to flag harmful content like a private Facebook group. .. Twitter states that it is working on “new report flows and bespoke enforcement actions” to proactively identify problematic communities.

The introduction of the community is in good harmony with Twitter’s recent efforts to bring court to the creator community. Earlier this month, the company launched SuperFollows, a paid subscription tool, and recently invited some users to sell tickets for audio rooms with ticket space. We are also testing one-time payments using a feature called TipJar that is currently only available for a subset of accounts.

The community is a pretty big starting point for Twitter, and obviously struggles to rethink the platform as a more dynamic place to build the community. By opening up a fair amount of space for subcommunities on Twitter, the company appears to be heading towards platforms like Discord and Reddit. It revolves around a self-moderated, interest-based community. While these platforms address their own moderate headaches, certain interest-driven communities dig deeper into users to make their Twitter interactions look shallower.

Community adoption is an interesting direction for prominent social networks that haven’t changed much for more than a decade at this point. If the test sticks, the community can build connective tissue between users and make social networks a more dynamic place in general, as Twitter will drive the growth of newly envisioned sub-communities. Only possible if there is a good balance between keeping them safe.

