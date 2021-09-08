Star Citizen potentially gets fever by selling fake ships





Image: Cloud Imperium

Star Citizen, the winter breeze of video games, has recently been criticized for misleading advertising practices in the eyes of at least one UK regulator. Eurogamer tells the UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) to developer Cloud Imperium Games that Star Citizens’ so-called conceptship is technically not yet available, even if players can fork very real money. It reports that it was instructed to do so.

The UK advertising industry is partially self-regulating. The law clearly has some authority, but independent regulators write and enforce code that tells what an ad says or doesn’t say. ASA is the main institution. Think of it like the Federal Communications Commission, which is free from government in terms of both funding and surveillance, but is still allowed to rise throughout the industry. (Although it’s a toothless ex post facto, few advertisers take it seriously-UK version)

Star Citizen is a large-scale multiplayer online flight sim, first funded via Kickstarter in 2012, and has been devoted to development for nearly a decade. The full game isn’t out yet, but supporters have been able to play parts of the game little by little, such as first-person shooters and ship combat modes. Its chief architect, Wing Commander’s fame Chris Roberts, has no clue as to when the full game will be released.

In July, Reddit user Matzy filed a complaint with ASA regarding Cloud Imperium’s practice of selling concept ships to fund the long, rocky development of Star Citizens. (Eurogamer has confirmed Matzys’ complaint.) The concept has not yet shipped in the Star Citizens game. It has raised over $ 350 million in crowdfunding so far, but will include it at some point. Of course, not all plans are guaranteed to come true.

The ship in question in Matzys’ complaint is the Gatac Railen. This is a purple and silver beast that looks like what happens if you freeze Optimus Prime during a squat. The advertising email provided the last chance to grab the Gatac Railen and encouraged players to act quickly before departure. It wasn’t completely clear that Gatac Railen might or might not join the game.

The ASA basically responded by issuing an advice notice.

As of today’s writing, the bottom of the Gatac Railens web list states that the ship is no longer for sale and contains a disclaimer. GatacRailen will be offered for the first time as a pledge for a limited vehicle concept. This means that the vehicle is under development but is not yet ready to be displayed in the hangar or fly in Star Citizen. It will be available as playable content in a later patch.

Temporarily, the pledged player will receive a rental vehicle of approximately the same size and functionality as Leilen.

Currently, the alpha version of Star Citizen will be released in 2014, 2016, etc.

