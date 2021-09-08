Rayz Rally Pro is the first product designed for Google Meet devices





Video conferencing hardware is as cool as it looks, but in many cases the $ 2,000 Series One Desk 27 for Google Meet is a perfect example. Fortunately, in addition to its expensive Meet machine, Google also announced the Designed for Google Meet program and its first more affordable entry, Rayz Rally Pro. A $ 200 Nest Mini-like phone speaker that doubles as a Google Meet call microphone.

Rayz Rally Pro is offered in a body covered with gray-tone fabric. It’s a bit like Google’s smart speaker, but with a carved out phone dock. There are two speaker docks, an iPhone model with a Lightning connector and a Google Pixel version that works with USB-C phones. Both versions act as a 20W pass-through fast charging dock for Bluetooth speakers, omnidirectional microphones, and connected phones.

Rayz Rally Pro is a phone dock and microphone for Google Meet calls. Image: Appcessori Corporation

A major secret to all third-party devices included in Rally Pro and the Googles Designed for Google Meet program is its tight integration with Google Meet. According to Appcessori, the maker of Rally Pros, to join a Google Meet video call, simply connect your smartphone and tap the Google Meet invitation that launches automatically when you plug in. The device also features active noise suppression and automatic gain control. Dedicated mute button.

Rally Pro works standalone as a Bluetooth speaker and microphone, but check its mute button as well. Image: Appcessori Corporation

It’s not clear if these features work the same on non-Google platforms such as iOS or are compatible with other video chat software such as Zoom and Webex. Verge has contacted Appcessori for more information and will update it as it becomes available.

Note on Google Meet products: The Series One line features Google’s design language, but was created by Avocor and Lenovo. Designed for Google Meet is a separate program for third-party manufacturers. This program identifies peripherals designed specifically by our partners for Google Meet. Basically, some companies like Google cosplay, while others get approval stamps.

There seems to be limited use of microphones and speakers for video chat on mobile phones. If you’re traveling or answering the phone, your laptop may work. But with a phone self-portrait camera that often shoots better video than the webcam built into most laptops, that probably makes more sense.

Rayz Rally Pro can be pre-ordered for $ 199.99 on the scheduled shipping date of September 17th.

Updated September 8th, 3:10 pm EST: Added description of two Google Meet product lines.

