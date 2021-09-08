Do I still need to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 or S21 or wait for the S22?





Samsung’s Galaxy S21 is currently $ 800, and you might want to save money by going with last year’s Galaxy S20.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Both Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 phones are excellent Android phones, so future buyers will save cash by buying one of Samsung’s old phones instead of waiting for S22. You can consider doing it. In particular, the Galaxy S20 has been significantly reduced in price, launching for $ 999 shortly after the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, and is now priced at $ 650. This is significantly lower than the Galaxy S21, which is currently $ 800 and $ 150 higher. But knowing that the Galaxy S22 is coming soon, does it still make sense to buy the S20 or S21?

Samsung has made some exciting improvements to the Galaxy S21, but the older Galaxy S20 has some features that the Galaxy S21 doesn’t have. This may be worth considering when determining a better value. In addition, it’s worth investigating the rumored features and specifications of the Galaxy S22.

Let’s focus on these important features for those who are considering whether the phone potential of last year, this year, or next year is of the highest value. And here are some rumors about the Galaxy S22 in case you decide it’s better to wait.

5G

5G is still in its infancy. Most carriers are still deploying networks and will have many promising speedups and wider coverage areas in the coming years. That said, Samsung has supported 5G since the Galaxy S20. Therefore, it can be used on the Galaxy S21, and it can definitely be used on the rumored Galaxy S22. However, there are differences in the types of 5G signals that the two existing phones support.

Most models of the Galaxy S20 support sub-6 types of 5G, which have slower peak speeds than the millimeter-wave versions that are still being deployed. However, the Verizon model does support its high-speed format 5G.

If 5G is important, the Galaxy S21 supports both types on all models and may be suitable for future purchases. But rather than being “good to have”, the speed gains you get with the S20 may be sufficient for most needs, if not the fastest of all.

For clarity, 4G LTE continues to work well and is supported in parallel with 5G rollouts.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 has a higher resolution screen than the Galaxy S21.

Juan Garzon / CNET camera

Since the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 have the same camera, this particular comparison is a draw at the technical level and beats the cheaper Galaxy S20 at the price level. Both carry a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is a 10 megapixel self-portrait camera on the front.

There isn’t much rumors about the base model Galaxy S22 camera yet, but based on teaser tweets from Samsung’s Exynos account, it’s speculated that the finest Galaxy S22 Ultra will include a 200-megapixel camera.

Software support

Years of software support are often one of the biggest reasons not to buy a year-old phone. Generally speaking, most phones are available with a clear timeline about how many years manufacturers plan to keep updating to the latest version of Android.

Both the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy S21 series have been released on Android 10 and have acquired at least three generations of Android. This means that the Galaxy S20 will definitely receive Android 12 and Android 13. The Galaxy S21 will be supported via Android 14. Samsung, Google’s Pixel or Apple’s iPhone line, takes time to customize Android for mobile phones and often releases software updates months after the release of the Android update. This means that Samsung phones will either approach the end of the year or slow down in the first few months of the following year.

On the other hand, security updates will continue for quite some time on both phones. Samsung has promised a four-year security update for some devices launched after 2019, including both the Galaxy S20 and S21. This means that the Galaxy S20 will have security updates up to 2024 and the S21 will have security updates up to 2025. This will require a significant amount of time to use the Galaxy S20 before the security update is complete.

screen

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 actually has a higher resolution screen than the S21. The mobile phone’s 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED features a resolution of 3,200×1,440 pixels, a density of 563 pixels per inch, and a 120Hz screen refresh rate option (60Hz is set by default). My colleague Jessica Dolcourt called the screen “tack sharp” in a phone review.

By comparison, the Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,400×1,080 and a pixel density of 421ppi. This is a nominal reduction in resolution, but my colleague Patrick Holland said in a review of the Galaxy S21 that the reduction wasn’t as dramatic as it looks. The screen uses an adaptive screen refresh rate to switch between 48Hz and 120Hz, depending on whether you’re playing a game or reading an article. This allows mobile phones to increase graphic fidelity when needed and save battery when not needed. I need it.

Currently playing: Watch this: Samsung Pay has lost the best features on the Galaxy …

6:41

Samsung pay

Samsung Pay may sound like Apple Pay or Google Pay, but in many ways it does. With all three, you can use your mobile phone to make contactless payments instead of withdrawing your credit card from your wallet. But when it first went on sale, Samsung Pay had a trump feature, which was far more universal than either Apple or Google options.

Its function was magnetic stripe technology (MST). This allows Samsung phones that support it to make payments on payment terminals by simply swiping the magnetic strip of the credit card.

It was far from perfect, but it was a great way to make secure payments when it worked. When I was using the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S10 phones, the bagel shop I enjoyed was also one of the last to adopt contactless payment. To buy breakfast there, I would just put the phone in my credit card reader and be on my way. The store cashier was also aware of this, and whenever someone unplugged to pay, they were the only ones working, so I asked if it was Samsung.

But now, the Galaxy S20 and other Samsung phones released in 2020 are the last to include this feature. Starting with the Galaxy S21, Samsung Pay will no longer include MST functionality and will only rely on Near Field Communication (NFC). Access to Apple Pay and Google Pay is basically the same.

That said, the adoption of contactless payments has escalated significantly in the United States over the past few years. Mastercard has even announced plans to remove magnetic strips from cards by 2024.

Ultimately, it will take a long time, but NFC payments using contactless cards and phones can actually become widespread, and magnetic swipes can quickly be pushed into the past.

If that type of access to older payment terminals is important, the Galaxy S20 is the only phone we’re comparing. The Galaxy S21 doesn’t have an MST, and it’s doubtful that the Galaxy S22 also doesn’t have an MST.

It is advisable to wait before deciding

The Galaxy S20 can save hundreds of dollars from the price of the Galaxy S21, but it’s worth noting that the rumored Galaxy S21FE may arrive shortly with a starting price of $ 699. This is a sequel to last year’s Galaxy S20 FE, which went on sale at that price in late 2020. It’s likely to have many of the same features as the Galaxy S21, which could make it an attractive phone for anyone considering the Galaxy S20. We also have four years of software support.

Do you currently have a Galaxy S20 or another Samsung phone before 2020? Please let us know in the comments section how it is still running and if you would consider buying an older phone than a new one.

