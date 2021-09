Scientific and technological innovations will make India self-reliant: Zitendrasin

Science and Technology Minister Zitendra Singh said on Wednesday that scientific and innovative aptitude should be taught to children from the early stages of school education.

While awarding the 8th INSPIRE MANAK Award at the virtual ceremony here, Shin said that science and technology innovation has a bright future and will make India self-reliant.

Innovative learning also contributes to India’s US $ 5 trillion economic target, he said.

INSPIRE is an innovation in the scientific pursuit of the Inspired Research scheme, while MANAK is Million Minds that strengthens the aspirations and knowledge of the people.

In addition to developing a DNA-based vaccine in a short period of time to fight COVID-19, Shin cites India’s ability to launch as many as three vaccines, and in the 21st century the country’s economic power is its science. He said it is determined by the technical applications associated with economic growth.

He said that in the future India will foster these young and innovative spirits and earn a demographic dividend by pooling their resources together.

The minister said the INSPIRE scheme has helped create a scientific temper, as more and more students are willing to compete for awards each year.

According to Shin, more than 39,200 students from all over the country submitted projects this year, of which 581 remained in the final selection and 60 received the award.

Since the scheme was launched, more than 5 Rakı schools have been contacted under the MANAK Award. This proves that the phenomenon that nurtures the minds of young Indian scientists is catching up, he added.

Mr Singh said the Ministry of Science and Technology would send letters to state governments and federal government agencies to be sensitive to winners and winners.

This helps to teach sound scientific and innovative aptitude and learning processes from the early stages of school education, he said.

He proposed to focus on three different age groups: under 25, 25-35, and over 35 to build the country’s scientific thinking.

The INSPIRE Awards MANAK is the government’s flagship program and is implemented by the Ministry of Science and Technology (DST).

In 2016, the INSPIRE scheme was revamped to be in line with the Action Plan of the Indian Startup Initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through MANAK, students are encouraged by all schools, governments or private schools across the country to send creative and creative technical ideas or innovations focused on common problems and come up with their own solutions. I am.

The final selection projects will also be exhibited at national level exhibitions and project competitions (NLEPC).

