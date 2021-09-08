Meaning for enterprise brands





According to Google Search Central, Google completed the deployment of link spam updates on August 24, 2021.

Google states that this particular update is part of an ongoing effort to improve the quality of user search results. This is the underlying motivation for almost every algorithm update, including the recent Page Experience update that was released on September 2nd. , 2021.

In this post, you’ll learn about what comes with link spam updates, what Google is trying to achieve, and why updates are important to enterprise and multilocation brands.

What is a Link Spam Update?

Link-spam updates are designed to help Google mitigate the impact of link-spam on search results. Google has no objection to webmasters and site owners who monetize their content. However, it is important that outbound links are properly annotated and used properly so that search engines can distinguish between business-related monetization and misleading spam activity.

Google announced the start of the Link Spam Update rollout on July 26th.

Qualifying these 🔗🔗 links is very important if you monetize your website and blog with affiliate links or sponsor and guest posts. Details of commercial links and link spam https://t.co/piENjy5azOpic.twitter.com/joqIvPFXlE

Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) July 26, 2021

In a related announcement on the Google Search Central blog, search quality analyst Duy Nguyen wrote:

As an ongoing effort to improve the quality of search results, we are today launching a new anti-link spam change called the Link Spam Update. This algorithm update, which will be rolled out over the next two weeks, will be even more effective in broadly identifying and disabling link spam across multiple languages. Sites that participate in link spam will have their searches reassessed by the algorithm, which will make changes to your search.

What do brands need to know about link spam updates?

Enterprise brands face unique scale challenges in ensuring that all internal and external links, such as websites, local pages, and blog posts, follow best practices.

Avoiding link schemes is a top priority.

Google defines link schemes as links that are intended to manipulate the ranking of your site in PageRank or Google search results. This includes buying or selling links, sending free products or other rewards in exchange for creating reviews, exchanging links, marketing large articles or posting guests.

But simply not doing the wrong thing is just the beginning.

It is important for enterprise brands to have a content management system that allows the brand to establish permissions and workflows for new content and content updates.

Local managers can update important business information, such as business hours, using, for example, the more substantive updates submitted for review. This allows brands to check the quality of their links and ensure that sponsors, affiliates, or other links are properly annotated.

Then use the appropriate rel = attribute to let Google know about your relationship with the linked page.

The relevant rel = values ​​available to publishers are:

rel = sponsored – This tells Google that the link is a paid placement or ad. For example, you might use it for sponsored content on another blog. rel = UGC – This tells Google that the linked page contains user-generated content such as blog comments and forum posts. rel = nofollow – This tells Google that the above two annotations don’t apply, but Google shouldn’t crawl that link from the site. For example, you may refer to the content as a citation, but we do not guarantee its authenticity.

Find out more about each of these rel = attributes and how to use them in this “Certifying Outbound Links to Google Resources”.

Continue reading:

