Innovations and new technologies that help reduce the NHS waiting list





With a record investment in the NHS this week, medical services will offer an additional 9 million checks, scans, and operations.Surgical hubs, virtual wards, and artificial intelligence work on the backlog, the key to laying the NHS on a sustainable foundation New treatments, diagnostics, and surgical methods See more patients quickly and safely

With regional surgical hubs, new technologies to speed up diagnosis, and innovative ways of working, the NHS can work on an ever-growing waiting list to treat about 30% more patients in need of waiting treatment by 2023/24. I can do it.

Doing things differently and embracing innovation, supported by new 36 billion investments in health and social care over the next three years, will be the driving force behind the NHS’s return to life.

With this funding, the NHS will provide patients across the country with an additional 9 million checks, scans, and surgeries, but bridging the selective gap is not enough. The NHS promotes faster and more streamlined treatments.

Surgical hubs already on trial in many locations, including London, have helped to quickly track the number of planned surgeries, including cataract removal, hysterectomy, hip and knee replacement. It is planned to be expanded nationwide. A surgical hub on the premises of an existing hospital will limit the risk of infection and provide a safe environment for COVID-19, while consolidating skills and resources under one roof and will open further next year. ..

Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said:

This pandemic poses a major challenge to the NHS, leading to an increase in backlogs that prevent it from continuing its business as usual.

We leverage the latest technology and innovative new ways of working, such as surgical hubs, to make millions of appointments, treatments and surgeries that will be needed over the coming months and years to work on the waiting list. Provide.

Professor Steve Powis, Health Director of the NHS England, said:

The pandemic is still going on and needs to live under the influence of covid for some time, but the NHS has already taken advantage of additional resources to restore service from the latest technology adoption to evening and weekend work. doing. NHS staff spend a very long time increasing the number of operations performed.

The additional funding announced this week will help staff provide millions of important checks, tests, and operations to get the care and treatment they need if they have health concerns. Please come forward.

With the support of 160 million people, the NHS has experimented with a variety of new ways of working in 12 areas to accelerate service recovery. This includes setting up a pop-up clinic that allows patients to be treated quickly and directly and discharged near their home, as well as a virtual ward and home assessment that allows patients to receive medical support from the comfort of their home. increase. hospital.

GP surgery uses artificial intelligence to prioritize the patients in need and identify the appropriate level of care and support needed for patients on the waiting list.

By using the latest technology and locally driven innovations, efficiency is improved, all pennies are important, activity levels are improved and the backlog is increasing. The main examples are:

Moorefields Ophthalmology Hospital has successfully reduced the time spent in cataract patients to about 90 minutes and used a surgical hub to perform 725 surgeries a week. Meanwhile, the Nottingham NHS Trust has launched Super Saturday, where NHS staff perform the same steps throughout the day to reduce switching times. For equipment and staff.

At Milton Keynes Hospital, surgical robots are used to provide more complex surgery with shorter patient recovery times, shorter hospital stays, and reduced risk of infection. It was the first hospital in Europe to use the Versius Surgical Robotic System for major gynecological surgery, including cases of complex cancers.

A project started in Coventry supports West Midlands ambulance services from frail patients and reduces the number of people over the age of 80 hospitalized when they can be better cared for elsewhere by 20%. I was allowed to.

Doncaster Bassetlaw Hospitals Trust operates a cardio drive-through service as part of the Hospital at Home program. The patient arrives by car at Doncaster Royal Hospital or Montagu Hospital and receives an ECG cardiac monitoring device from a member of the staff. The new drive-through service means that more heart tests can be performed daily, about 100 times a week, freeing up hospital space for important tests that need to be done face-to-face.

The latest cancer screenings available throughout the NHS are also helping to speed up diagnosis and detect cancer early. Thanks to the efforts of the staff, 250,000 people were tested for cancer in June. This is the second highest number ever. At the same time, more than 27,000 people started treatment for cancer.

Currently, there are a record 5.5 million people awaiting non-urgent treatment and surgery, and about 7 million patients in the UK did not come to the hospital for treatment during a pandemic. The wait list, if left unchecked, can reach 13 million by the end of the year, and it can take up to 10 years for the NHS to clear the treatment backlog without coordinated action.

The new 36 billion investment across the UK will provide long-term support for the UK’s NHS and social care system, ensuring patients have continuous access to the best possible care.

The NHS will receive an additional $ 5.4 billion over the next six months to support its response to COVID-19. This includes an additional 1 billion to address the untreated portion of COVID-19, and 2.8 billion to cover related costs such as enhanced infection control measures to keep staff and patients safe from viruses. Includes 478 million to continue the discharge program and release the bed.

The additional 5.4 billion will bring the total government investment in COVID-19 medical services to date to more than 34 billion this year, bringing a total of 2 billion to the NHS to address selective untreated portion.

This adds to the historic long-term settlement of the NHS as required by law, with an increase in NHS funding of 33.9 billion from 2023 to 2024 as part of the NHS long-term plan.

Medical services present a delivery plan to work on the backlog to convince people that the money invested will bring results.

