Android 12 Beta 5 update, official release is next!





Posted by: Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering

Only a few weeks after the official release of Android 12! To finish off the new version of Android, we are pleased to announce today a final beta update to help you test and develop. For developers, it’s time to make sure the app is ready!

To get Beta 5 now on your Pixel devices, including Pixel 5a with 5G, sign up here for wireless updates. If you have already registered, you will get updates automatically. You can also try Android 12 Beta 5 on some partner devices such as Sharp. For more information, please visit the Android 12 developer site.

Find out more about the upcoming official release of Android 12.

What is in Beta 5?

Today’s update includes release candidate builds for Android 12 and Android emulators for Pixel and other devices. With platform stability reached in Beta 4, all surfaces for apps are final, including SDK and NDK APIs, system behavior for apps, and restrictions on non-SDK interfaces. With these and the latest fixes and optimizations, Beta 5 gives you everything you need to complete your tests.

Get your app ready!

With the official Android 12 release coming next, we ask all app and game developers to complete final compatibility testing and publish compatibility updates prior to the final release. It is important for developers of SDKs, libraries, tools and game engines to release compatible updates as soon as possible. Downstream app and game developers may be blocked until they receive an update.

To test app compatibility, install the app on a device running Android 12 Beta 5 and inspect the app flow for feature or UI issues. Review Android 12 behavior changes for all apps and focus on areas where your app may be affected. The main changes to test are:

Privacy Dashboard —[設定]The new dashboard allows users to see which apps are accessing which type of data and when. Users can adjust their permissions as needed and request details from the app about the reason for access. Click here for details. Microphone and camera indicator — Android 12 displays an indicator in the status bar when the app is using the camera or microphone. Click here for details. Microphone and Camera Switching — A new quick setting switch allows users to instantly disable microphone and camera access for all apps. Click here for details. Clipboard Read Notification — Toast alerts the user when the app unexpectedly reads data from the clipboard. Click here for details. Stretch Overscroll — The new “Stretch” overscroll effect replaces the previous “Glow” overscroll effect system-wide. Click here for details. App Splash Screen — Android 12 launches the app with a new splash screen animation. Click here for details. Keygen changes — Some deprecated BouncyCastle encryption algorithms have been removed, overriding the Conscrypt version. If your app uses a 512-bit key with AES, you must use one of the standard sizes supported by Conscrypt. Click here for details.

Don’t forget to test the compatibility of your app’s library with the SDK. If you find any problems with the SDK, please update to the latest version of the SDK or ask the developer for help.

Once you’ve published a compatible version of your current app, you can start the process of updating your app’s targetSdkVersion. Check for changes in the behavior of your Android 12 app and use the compatibility framework to quickly detect issues.

Find new features and APIs

Android 12 has a number of new features that will help you build a great experience for your users. See the Android 12 Beta 2 post for a summary and links to Android 12 talks on Google I / O. Visit the Android 12 developer site for more information on all the new features and APIs.

Also, try Android Studio Arctic Fox in Android 12 development and testing. Lint checks to help identify where Android 12 changes could affect your code, such as custom declarations for splash screens, rough space permissions for fine location usage, media formats, and high sensor sampling rate permissions. Added. You can try these out by downloading and configuring the latest version of Android Studio.

Get started with Android 12!

Today’s Beta 5 release includes everything you need to try out Android 12 features, test your app, and provide feedback. Simply register for a supported Pixel device and you’ll get updates wirelessly. To start development, set up the Android 12 SDK.

You can also get Beta 5 on some partner devices such as Sharp. For more extensive testing, you can try Beta 5 with an Android GSI image. If you don’t have a device, you can test it with the Android emulator. This update is also available on Android TV, so you can check out the latest TV features and test your app with the all-new Google TV experience.

What’s next?

Stay tuned for the official release of Android 12 in the coming weeks! In the meantime, share your feedback through hotlists on platform issues, app compatibility issues, and third-party SDK issues.

A big thank you to the developer community for helping us shape the Android 12 release. It provided thousands of bug reports and shared insights to help you tweak APIs, improve functionality, fix critical bugs, and improve the platform in general for users and developers.

I’m looking forward to seeing your app on Android 12!

