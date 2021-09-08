The key to leading our new normal path





Today’s issue is getting a lot of attention. Maybe they are thinking more than before. As rapid changes unfold within our work community, neighborhoods, and families, this will be a period of transformational growth that we have never seen before. And for many of us, we never see again, as no one else. So who is leading the definition of our new normal?

For those of us who tend to act as corporate and community leaders, we not only bridge to keep moving forward, but also be stronger, more productive and resilient against the dark patterns of programs and businesses. The entire community is working to build something that is. I’ve seen social support statements flood my inbox, but most of the time it doesn’t come from my childhood (church and state) social support system. It comes from the brand I invited to my lifestyle. They know that we want the business community to take leadership beyond baseline products and services.

And we know that big pivots are being made to keep our work going, and homes demand it. Our humanity resists this kind of challenge and uncertainty. In many respects, we embraced breadth rather than depth, embraced less, cheaper than better, and compromised both quality and stability. This is directly linked to the capitalist dilemma. When focusing on optimization rather than innovation, eliminate jobs rather than boost economic growth by creating new job opportunities. Who wants to participate in the race to the bottom?

Innovation is our way. On an entrepreneurial scale, it’s a very personal process that needs to take into account the ability to develop exciting visions and articulate a compelling mission. Many of these also lead to greater business leadership roles and have additional aspects of organizational design.

Most of my career in technology, innovation and design thinking was the terminology of our time. Still, there are still many approaches to product and service innovation. Matching direction and purpose across all three key functions needed for innovation is a rare and delicate balance. Development of market potential (business). Community Connection (Experience Design); Product or Service Engineering (Technical Execution).

Some of the alignment issues map to inconsistent value assignments across different features. A larger part of misalignment is due to different leadership styles across functional domains. Perhaps the most important part of my growth as an innovator is the diversity of my community. I started as an engineer and evolved into a product designer and the founder of a startup. My most elegant systems thinking started with an engineering leader. My enthusiastic driving force for market growth began with my business leader. We also value the skills of the designer’s toolkit, as the human-centered approach to problem-solving is also very effective in developing collaboration teams.

From team to team, our most tricky management issues are usually managed to influence decisions that strengthen the influence of the team, or a new path for a proper religious leap within the team. Either provide support for you to imagine. And these problems are serious. To take bold creative risks, we need to share our work with vulnerabilities. Sharing new ideas with decision makers in unproven areas is risky, so acknowledge our fears, take responsibility for the good work we succeed in, and arm our strength at the discretion of others. Helps support internal processes that are released. How can we empower ourselves and our community to emerge in this type of vulnerability? In my experience, business leaders need to build an environment based on trust, kindness and respect.

Inspired by traditional innovation models to effectively develop a rich cultural foundation for empowered risk-taking and manage the delicate balances needed for breakthrough work. We propose two additional aspects: market development, customer connectivity, and technical success.

1. Upward Power of Our Vision and Mission as Leaders: Why are you a leader in realizing this vision? Once our mission is clear, we bring courage and genuine leadership to the team’s creative culture and customer experience.

2. The underlying power to take advantage of our cultural moments: How do you go beyond popular culture trends and connect what you do with your work or brand to a particular audience culture?

If you dig deep enough into the “reasons” that underlie your product decisions, you will find yourself in the realm of deep human values. When our work is in line with those values, we make personal connections. Community development is closely tied to all product decisions from day one.

The journey is wonderful when it changes from a vague idea to a concrete idea that impresses people. We are often inspired by the consequences of very brave and generous innovation. Some of us embark on our own journey of creative leadership to seize opportunities and imagine new possibilities. We will find a huge treasure trove of strategic direction sent out by true trial and error tactics. And finally, as we dive into trenches to put everything into practice, we will inevitably challenge ourselves to work. Not all jobs require this. Disruptive innovation wants us to bring it. For those of us seeking a transformational experience, our goal is to present new possibilities for mission-driven work.

