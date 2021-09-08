Nabisco strikes make Pokemon Oreo a much more exciting snack





Image: Oreo

This morning, Oreo unveiled a new variation of the popular sandwich cookie decorated with Pokemon characters. But I love the synergies between brands, but scarf down the crispy chocolate recreation of Pikachu’s face when an impressive Nabisco worker asked the company not to buy a variety of snack products. I’m also a little cautious about doing things.

Oreo’s Pokemon cookie was revealed in an impressive trailer of a collection of 16 uniquely designed collections featuring Pokemon such as Pikachu, Squirtle and Pudding. Of course, without some kind of compulsive hunting, it wouldn’t be a Pokemon product. So some patterns (I’m looking at you, Mew) seem to be harder to find than others.

You can also pre-order packages of these Pokemon sweets prior to their launch on September 13th. This is a mysterious sentence for writing about baked goods.

But to date, Oreo maker Nabisco and its parent company Mondelez International haven’t been in the news for such a whimsical reason.

Bakery, confectionery, tobacco workers, and Nabisco employees at the Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) have been on strike since August 10 over disagreements with the company during negotiations for a new employment contract. Key points of the controversy include Nabiscos, which promotes compulsory weekend work, longer shifts without overtime, and new health insurance plans that increase the cost of workers.

Basically, the main thing they were trying to get was a fair deal, Nabisco Euler, Virginia Nabisco Euler, told Motherboard last month. During the pandemic we came seven days a week. Some people worked 16 hours a day for 3 months.for [Nabisco leadership]It’s all about finding the cheapest way to make cookies.

The strike began in Portland but soon spread to the Nabisco plants in Addison, Aurora, Chicago, Norcross and Richmond. Since then, workers have urged consumers to avoid Nabisco products such as Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Ritz.

It was just constant. I didn’t have time to spend with my children. Machine operator Stephen James said in a recent interview with Yahoo that he didn’t have time to spend with his family. finance. Some business owners worked from home. So, of course, they were good, they were safe. We risk the daily emergence of our lives working them all the time. Do not purchase Nabisco products at this time as they are on strike.

At some level, it is a sad fact that there is no ethical consumption under capitalism. But that doesn’t mean we need to ignore these issues. Especially if the workers themselves are begging us to make the small sacrifice of not using our favorite snacks for a short time. I can do without Oreo until the myriad of people who made Oreo, whether Pokemon or not, are finally treated with a little respect for their labor.

