Google debuts overpriced monitor that no one needs – review geek





Avocor / Google

Now that hybrid and remote work is inevitable, it makes sense for companies such as Google and Zoom to sell their own video conferencing hardware. But Google’s latest product, the Series One Desk 27 monitor, shows that the company’s ambitions are cut off from reality. You don’t need a $ 2,000 video conferencing screen fixed to Google’s ecosystem.

As the name implies, the Series One Desk 27 is the latest item in Google’s “Series One” hybrid work artifact catalog. Developed in collaboration with enterprise-grade interactive monitor maker Avocor, it has a number of features to support the Google Meet video conferencing platform. Although technically an enterprise product, Google advertises home use in marketing videos, but neither use case makes much sense.

So what features can you expect from the Series One Desk 27? Well, there is an integrated 5MP webcam with 100 degree FOV and software to pan or zoom in on the subject. Eight microphone arrays pick up your voice and remove background noise. The stylus allows you to interact with the touch screen and draw with the whiteboard app. In terms of software, you can use the Series One Desk 27 monitor to start a meeting, join a meeting, or check your Google Calendar.

The Series One Desk 27 is a stand-alone product with a built-in Core i5 processor and Google Edge TPU chip, so these features work without additional devices. However, when you connect your laptop to the Series One Desk 27 via a USB-C cable, you can quickly turn it into a regular desktop monitor (the laptop charges 45 watts).

However, Series One Desk 27 only works with Google Meet (and ultimately Cisco’s Webex). Whether you need an all-in-one video conferencing device or a corporate customer, it’s hard to justify spending $ 2,000 on one with such limited service support.

It’s a good idea to turn a cheap iPad, Chromebook, or all-in-one PC into a video conferencing machine. These have access to any service and are very easy to reuse. The only feature you’ll miss is the Series One Desk 27 noise-cancelling microphone array. It can be easily replaced with a decent speakerphone, headset, or LogiDock.

Of course, you can connect your laptop to your Series One Desk 27 to unlock services such as Zoom. However, at that point, I’m just using the Series One Desk 27 as a regular computer monitor. A decent 27-inch computer monitor costs less than $ 250.

Google and Avocor will launch the Series One Desk 27 monitor later this year. The two companies will also sell the larger Series One Board 65 (basically a Desk 27 as a 65-inch whiteboard) in 2022.

Source: Google / Avocor via The Verge

