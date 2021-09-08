Postal services will focus on big data and digital platforms over the next decade





The United States Postal Service has made the most progress in implementing digital platform technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, apps, smart barcodes, and QR codes in the last decade and will continue to focus on these technologies for the next decade. It’s a schedule. Agency inspector general.

Since 2011, IG has published more than 30 reports investigating innovative efforts in postal services. These audits focus on four areas: email innovation, data analytics, autonomous technology, and intelligent infrastructure, with mixed results.

Email Innovation is at the heart of an informed postal service effort, a free app that allows users to preview email letters and packages and decide on delivery options. QR code used by companies, political campaigns, etc. as part of marketing activities.

While postal innovation is primarily focused on attracting new postal customers, data analysis technology is being used to improve and optimize the operation of postal services.

According to the IG, the agency has no problems collecting data, but it has been difficult to make good use of the large amount of data generated daily.

According to the report, advanced data-driven algorithms and analytics can play an important role in the design of new last mile solutions. The postal infrastructure will continue to be supported and enhanced by using big data throughout the supply chain.

The Post Office launched the Intelligent Mail Barcode (IMb) program in 2006 to track letters and parcels and use the resulting data to improve mail delivery.

Like other programs, IMb is also used by businesses as an offering for commercial mailers as part of the Informed Visibility-Email Tracking and Reporting (IV-MTR) program. Launched in 2018, the IV-MTR program allows marketing mailers to track each email in a campaign in near real time.

Big data collection is also being considered to optimize delivery routes, but these efforts are still underway, but the report quotes experts.

Post offices are also using data as part of artificial intelligence projects, such as AI virtual agent chatbots and kiosks set up at participating departments of motor vehicles.

All of these projects are progressing at various stages, but innovations that fall into the category of autonomous technology and intelligent infrastructure have not been realized in postal services such as autonomous delivery vehicles, blockchain, and the Internet of Things. ..

The report states that postal services’ involvement in these technologies has so far been limited to research and testing. However, experts believe that these innovations will become increasingly influential in the coming years.

The agency recently announced a 10-year plan for the entire agency, including technology components. This strategy will require spending $ 2.4 billion on technology initiatives over the next decade. This is about 6% of the money needed to realize the plan.

This strategy prioritizes the development of digital platforms, big data analytics, AI and machine learning.

Other technology areas, including security such as the Internet of Things and biometrics for identity services, will play a more limited role in the 10-year plan, according to the report.

The report includes some for adopting new technologies, such as large-scale postal services compared to other services in the industry and legal, technical, financial and regulatory challenges associated with being part of the federal government. The hurdles are listed.

That said, IG writes that these challenges can be mitigated within the current regulatory, operational, and financial framework of postal services.

