UK Offers Cash for CSAM Detection Technology for E2E Encryption – TechCrunch





The UK Government, in part, to encourage the development of child sexual exploitation material (CSAM) detection technology that can be bolted to an end-to-end encrypted messaging platform to scan illegal material 50. I am preparing to spend more than $ 10,000. Its ongoing policy push goes around the Internet and child safety.

In today’s joint initiative, the Home Office and the Department for Digital, Culture, Sports and Sports (DCMS) announced the TechSafetyChallenge Fund, which distributes up to 425,000 (~ $ 584,000) to five organizations (85,000 / $ 117,000 respectively). ) Develop “innovative technology to keep children safe in environments such as online messaging platforms with end-to-end encryption”.

The Challenge Statement for program applicants adds that it focuses on solutions that can be deployed within an E2E cryptographic environment “without compromising user privacy.”

“The problem we’re trying to fix is ​​essentially a law enforcement blindfold,” said a home office spokeswoman, who said the technology platform “promoted a complete end-to-end encryption plan as it is today.” I insisted. … It completely prevents you from being able to protect your children online. “

Although the announcement does not raise any specific concerns, Interior Minister Priti Patel has previously attacked Facebook’s plans to expand the use of E2E encryption. The move warned in April that it could jeopardize the ability of law enforcement agencies to investigate child abuse crimes.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp already uses E2E encryption, making the platform a clear target for “safe” technology that can result from this taxpayer-funded challenge.

Apple’s iMessage and FaceTime are one of the other existing mainstream messaging tools that use E2E encryption.

Therefore, there is the potential for a very wide range of applications of “child safety technology” developed through this government-sponsored agenda. (According to the Ministry of Interior, the technology submitted to the challenge will be evaluated by “independent academic experts.” The department was unable to provide details on who would accurately evaluate the project.)

Meanwhile, Patel continues to put high levels of pressure on the tech sector on this issue with the aim of increasing support from G7 counterparts.

Writing an editorial in The Telegraph, a Tory-friendly newspaper, she pushed the G7 at the end of today’s chairing meeting to pressure social media companies to “do more to deal with harmful content.” To call. ” On their platform. “

“The introduction of end-to-end encryption should not open the door to higher levels of child sexual abuse. Some say that this is about governments that really want to snoop and spy on innocent citizens. The hyperbolic blame from the quarter is simply not true: it keeps the most vulnerable of us safe and prevents truly evil crimes, “she adds.

“I’m calling on international partners to support the UK’s approach of asking technology companies to explain. Continuing to post harmful content on platforms and neglecting public safety when designing products. Don’t. I believe there is an alternative solution and I know that my law enforcement colleagues agree with us. “

In the editorial, the Interior Minister picked out Apple’s recent move to add CSAM detection tools to iOS and macOS to scan content on users’ devices before uploading them to iCloud, making development a “first step”. welcome.

“Apple states that the false positive rate for child sexual abuse filtering technology is one trillionth, which means that the privacy of legitimate users is protected and there is a huge amount of extreme child sexual abuse material. Users building the collection will be kicked out. They need to look at th[r]Through that project, “she wrote. It’s urging Apple to move forward (currently behind).

Last week, iPhone makers announced that they would postpone the implementation of the CSAM detection system. This follows the backlash from security experts and privacy advocates who have expressed concern about the vulnerability of their approach, as well as the contradictions implemented by “privacy-focused” companies. -Device scan of customer data. They also pointed out that there is a greater risk of the scanning infrastructure being seized by governments and states that may order Apple to scan not only CSAM but other types of content.

Patel’s account of Apple’s move as just a “first step” expands the scope of governments that commercial platforms must legally scan when such scanning infrastructure is incorporated into E2E cryptosystems. It won’t help alleviate the concern that it will happen. ..

However, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry said Patel’s comments on Apple’s CSAM technology do not endorse any particular technology or approach, but merely welcome the decision to take action in the area of ​​child safety. Said. (And Patel also wrote: “But that’s just one solution by one company. Greater investment is essential.”)

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Interior did not comment on what type of technology the government is trying to support through the Challenge Fund, but just said it was looking for a variety of solutions.

She said the comprehensive goal is to support “intermediate” solutions. It denies that the government is trying to encourage technicians to come up with ways to do backdoor E2E encryption.

In recent years, in the UK, GCHQ has brought to light the controversial idea of ​​the so-called “ghost protocol.” This allows state intelligence and law enforcement agencies to invisibly CC target-based encrypted communications by service providers. The proposal faced widespread criticism, including in the high-tech industry, which warned that it would undermine credibility and security and threaten fundamental rights.

It’s not clear if the government is taking such an approach, but it’s focused on CSAM, but it’s a “middle ground” where you can scan E2E-encrypted content for something particularly illegal. I’m trying to encourage the development of technology, so I’m keeping it in mind here.

As another development issue, the guidance released by DCMS for messaging platforms earlier this summer recommended that child accounts completely “prevent” the use of E2E encryption.

When asked about it, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Interior told us that the technology fund was “not so different” and “trying to find a solution in the meantime.”

“We work together to bring scholars and NGOs to the field to find solutions that help both social media companies want to achieve and protect their children,” she added. Everyone needs to get together to consider what they can do. “

There is no clearer guidance from the Interior Ministry to suppliers applying for the opportunity to bag a tranche of funds.

The proposal states that “technology must be used innovatively to enable more effective detection and / or prevention of sexually explicit images and videos in children.”

“There are tools within scope that can identify, block, or report new or known child sexual abuse material based on AI, hash-based detection, or other techniques,” he continued in the proposal. We need to address the challenges. ” Raised by the e2ee environment, taking into account the opportunity to respond at different levels of the technology stack, including client-side and server-side. “

General information about the challenge is available to applicants based anywhere, not just in the UK, but can be found on the Safety Tech Network website.

The application deadline is October 6th.

Selected applicants are required to carry out the project for five months from November 2021 to March 2022.

It’s not clear when any of the technologies could be pushed into the commercial sector, but the government, like Apple did, by maintaining pressure on the technology sector’s platform, the giants You may want to develop something like this yourself.

The Challenge is the latest UK Government initiative to bring the platform to policy priorities. For example, in 2017, we were prompted to build a tool to block terrorist content. This is a form of ministerial progress. It does not simply require that E2E encryption be outlawed, as has often been done in the past.

That said, the story of “preventing” the use of E2E encryption, or even the vague proposal of an “intermediate” solution, may not make much of a difference.

What is different is the ongoing focus on child safety as a political stake in adhering to the platform. It seems to be getting results.

The broader government plans to regulate the platform set out in the online safety bill announced earlier this year have not yet been scrutinized by Congress. However, in countries where changes have already been made, the country’s Data Protection Watchdog enforces a children’s design code that stipulates that the platform should prioritize children’s privacy by default.

The Age Appropriate Design Code has been added to the UK Data Protection Bill as an amendment. In short, it is under broader legislation that replaces the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) with legislation, with enormous penalties for breaches such as data breaches. And in recent months, many social media giants have announced changes in how they handle their children’s accounts and data. This is what the ICO credits the code.

Therefore, the government may be confident that it has finally found a blueprint to hunt down the tech giant.

