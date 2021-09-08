Chevron, Delta and Google Team Up for LAX’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project





Chevron, Delta Air Lines and Google have signed a contract to test and track sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and its emissions at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the companies announced on September 7.

SAF is made from renewable raw materials and is said to reduce emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil fuels. SAF has received a lot of attention in the aviation industry due to its drop-in properties that allow it to use a blend of SAF and Jet A without modifying the aircraft.

As a new initiative at LAX, Chevron will create a SAF test batch at the El Segundo refinery and sell the product to Delta for use at LAX’s fleet, according to the two companies.

Amelia Deluca, Managing Director of Sustainability at Delta, said in a statement that aviation continues to define a more sustainable future, impacting its business on the environment in its efforts to mitigate climate change. He said that understanding is of utmost importance. In addition to being the world’s first carbon-neutral airline, it promised to replace 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by 2030. This partnership can help you reach that goal while providing important data and analytics that demonstrate the environment. The integrity of our commitment.

According to both companies, the project will track and analyze emissions data from Chevron and Delta with the help of Google Cloud. This is an effort to increase transparency.

Andy Walz, president of Chevron’s Americas Fuels & Lubricants, builds on a previously announced initiative to make the MOU the first U.S. refiner to evenly co-process biomaterials at the FCC through a capital-efficient investment program. .. The data sharing and transparency elements of this partnership will help us better understand emissions from sustainable aviation fuel production and supply and support our goal of advancing low carbon fuels.

The aviation industry wants to bring 2 billion gallons of SAF to market by 2030. While many companies are aiming for SAF as a major contributor to achieving their sustainability goals, there is currently little supply in the market to actually meet these expectations. Fuels are economically unsustainable due to the low supply of SAF on the market, which makes them more expensive than traditional fuels.

Currently, the cost of sustainable aviation fuels without incentives, if you do, will probably cost four or five times as much as existing petroleum fuels, which is not sustainable for the industry, surrogate bioenergy technology. Director Valerie Reed, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Energy Department office, told Aviation Today in August.

To achieve these great sustainability goals with SAF, we need the infrastructure to process and distribute these fuels in large quantities. Companies like Chevron have the advantage of already having industrial capacity. Neste, a renewable and material-cycle solution company, has already proven that traditional factories can be transformed into this task.

In the form of proof of concept, Neste has achieved that … we use traditional refineries, modify traditional refineries, and common for pipelines, sea transport, and even road transport. Chris Cooper, VP of Renewable Aviation at Neste, told Aviation Today in August. It also uses the necessary infrastructure such as terminals, mixed facilities and common pipelines.

