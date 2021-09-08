Does Big Tech use healthcare?Nine insights from the Chief of Providence Digital Innovation





While some wonder if Big Tech is on the way out of healthcare following the dissolution of Haven and digital chief of Google Health’s recent restructuring Providence, Aaron Martin, the tech giant expanding into the industry He believes he will stay here.

Martin, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at Renton, Washington, posted a blog post on September 8 explaining why Big Tech is changing its approach rather than leaving healthcare. I wrote in.

Nine insights from Martin:

1. After nearly a decade of Amazon career, Martin believes his experience with retail giants and Providence is in a unique position to analyze big tech healthcare pivots over the past year. I am writing.

2. Martin pointed to Amazon as an example of a “master of pivots”. “They turned failures like the auction platform they launched to compete with eBay in the early 2000s into fulfillment, by Amazon (FBA) strengthening third-party sales platforms,” ​​he said. , Business accounts for more than half of paid sales. ”

3. Healthcare technology is challenging, but he writes that not all the problems Big Tech is experiencing are just for “#healthcareishard”. Silo.

4. Big tech companies are also experiencing internal challenges. Many of Martin’s former colleagues at these companies said that these organizations “have become huge, complex, and matrixed businesses,” and “now it’s hard to accomplish difficult things with these organizations.” “. Manage a portfolio of businesses across many industry sectors.

5. With these challenges in mind, Martin hopes that big tech companies will “afterwards move into where their strategies are in good harmony with their strengths.”

6. Martin said Amazon expects to work well with DTC pharmaceuticals, OTC, and pharmacy management in the future. Wal-Mart is already doing well in the pharmaceutical industry, but the jury is still considering how both retailers will take the care delivery initiative.

7. Microsoft “is wisely sticking to its core competencies and strengths in selling cloud services and technology,” Martin wrote, but noted that Amazon and Google are tough competitors. The company also has Verily, Fitbit, and other medical facilities while Google is rebuilding its healthcare sector.

8. According to Martin, Apple can continue to succeed with the Apple Watch, which could be the perfect all-purpose platform for remote patient monitoring, but the current problem is that the device is only on iOS. It is offered and expensive. I have written.

9. According to Martin, despite some failures, Big Tech’s expansion into healthcare stays here because the opportunities are too big to miss.

“Yes, Big Tech has made multiple unsuccessful advances into healthcare over the years, but they are always coming back. The opportunity is just too big,” he wrote. “There are also undoubtedly some visible failures in the venture-backed health technology sector, which will question the feasibility of disruptive models, investors’ commitment to healthcare, and more. Healthcare is too difficult. “

