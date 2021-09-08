DHA Leverages Dcode to Advance Innovative Culture and Emerging Technologies in the Defensive Medicine Market | News





Washington, DC, September 8, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-The Department of Defense has awarded Dcode a five-year Basic Order Agreement (BOA) for innovation-related education and advisory services, including acquisition strategies and technical assistance. .. Any DHA organization can order BOA for any contract type, which advances positive culture and cutting-edge technology throughout the defensive medicine market.

Dcode has previously provided DHA with acquisition strategies and strategic outreach to drive Workforce 3.0 opportunities and requirements for the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems Program Management Office. Dcodes works with DHA to focus not only on the involvement of emerging technology companies from the private sector, but also on shifting the internal culture to promote candidness, risk taking and continuous feedback with the industry. I am.

DHA is a glorious example of a federal agency actually roaming beyond the Innovation Theater to produce meaningful and lasting results, said Lisa Geisford, managing director of the Dcodes government. He was eager to continue working with organizations in the field of defensive medicine to leverage commercial technology and innovation to improve mission outcomes and better service Americans.

Within BOA, Dcode offers a series of training courses focused on helping government agencies develop the tools they need to innovate and overcome common barriers to innovation. Dcode also offers a variety of advisory services to support agile acquisition strategies and technology engagement.

Horizon Scan to identify sector-specific megatrends that can inform government mission readiness Identifying and prioritizing use cases that attract the best technologies most likely to improve mission technology roundtable , And other events Technology scouts and reviews to procure emerging technology solutions that best support the government’s mission

Last week, AFWERX, a program office focused on US Air Force innovation, awarded Dcode a five-year Comprehensive Purchase Agreement (BPA). Any Pentagon organization can order BPA, allowing DoD-wide institutions and program offices. Address barriers to innovation and successfully adopt new technologies to improve mission outcomes.

About Dcode

Dcode connects the technology industry with government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. Dcode helps emerging technology companies, federal agencies, and industry partners understand each other and work together to improve governments with better technology.

Dcode has worked with hundreds of technology companies and government agencies to drive new implementations of commercial technology in government and millions of federal contracts. For more information, please visit dcode.co / gov.

