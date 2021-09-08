Google rolls out new workspace features for all users – TechCrunch





TechCrunch Top 3 Wright is testing electric engines for airliners. Electric planes, as you know, face the challenge of not having to get the electric car off the ground. Current battery technology is too heavy for existing engines to efficiently fly into the air. Devin Coldewey has a profile of Wright, a startup that aims to tackle this by creating an electric engine that produces more thrust with less energy. They are currently testing it at sea level and have plans to raise it to flight height sometime next year. Howard University cancels the class after a ransomware attack. “Sorry, the class was hacked and the lesson for the day will be cancelled.” Snowy Day 2021 edition. Snow collision day? SEC threatens to sue Coinbase: There appears to be a potential dispute between Coinbase and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Coinbase wants to launch a service that allows users to lend their crypto assets to the lending pool and get their attention (note that others have already launched similar services). Coinbase provided heads-up to the SEC and threatened to sue Coinbase if the SEC moved forward, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Startups / VC Credit card with $ 27 limit: “India’s relatively young credit rating system covers only a small part of the country’s population,” wrote Manish Singh. As a result, a small portion of the population as well can access credit cards. Bangalore startup Slice is trying to help young people in the region slowly start building credit by introducing cards with caps of Rs 2,000 or about $ 27. Social network for making music: TikTok has remixed the concept of remixing, allowing users to take another user’s video and recreate it to their own. Mayk.it, a new social app founded by TikTok / Snap’s Alum, wants to refocus on music. One user makes beats, the other adds vocals, and everyone crosses their fingers to hit. The app was released this week and at the same time announced that it had raised $ 4 million in seed funding. PayPal Buys Paidy: $ 2.7 Billion! This is the amount PayPal is dropping into Paidy. This is a popular purchase now and will later pay for services from Japan. Kate Park writes that the move should help PayPal jump into postpay in the country, the third largest e-commerce market in the world. Debt vs. Capital: When Does a Non-Traditional Financing Strategy Make Mean?

Many potential founders are familiar with startup economics and many are fully environmentally friendly.

However, when it comes to financing, you need to know the relative benefits (and limits) of debt and equity financing.

Founders who are unwilling to weaken their control may be willing to use debt loans to fund their capital expenditures.

Big Tech Inc. Microsoft launches a personalized news service. Microsoft is focusing on the Apple News / Flipboard concept with Microsoft Start, a site / app that aggregates the content of your favorite news sources. The world needs more robots to tell us what to read, so over time you can raise and lower your thumbs to adjust the algorithm. I miss Google Reader. Google Opens Spaces for Everyone: Last year, Google rebranded its business toolset from GSuite to Google Workspace. Around the same time, we started testing new features that made countless Workspace tools (Gmail, Docs, Meet, etc.) more cohesive and readjusted them in anticipation of a sudden surge in telecommuting. As of today, these features are rolled out to everyone. Twitter is testing good old full-width photos and videos. I completely forgot about the changes, “Taylor Hatmaker perfectly summarizes. TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

