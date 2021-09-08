leAD Sports & Health Tech Partners partnered with Tavistock Group to launch the $ 30 million Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund





Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund invests in a global seed stage company that offers innovative sports and health technology solutions

Orlando, Florida, September 8, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-LeAD Sports & Health Tech Partners, the world’s leading sports and health tech investment ecosystem, and Tavistock Group, an international private investment organization, are joining Lake today. Announced the launch. Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund. In addition to both general partners, fund investors include technology entrepreneur Kevin Reed, sports entrepreneur Andrew White, and veteran investor and former professional racing driver Harold Primat.

The fund invests in seed stage companies that will shape the future of sports and health technology. The fund, led by experienced venture capitalist Thomas H. Rudy, focuses on three investment areas within the industry: connected athletes, health and well-being, and fan engagement.

“The Lake Nona Foundation is home to tomorrow’s sports and health innovators,” said Thomas H. Rudy, Principal of the Lake Nona Foundation. “Our team understands what it takes to turn our vision into reality, and there’s no better place than Lake Nona, Silicon Valley in sports and health technology. We’re ours Excited about our previous trip and confident in our ability to support us. A portfolio company that will become a market leader and innovator in sports and health technology. “

Built on the investment strength and heritage of leAD and Tavistock, the fund combines critical resources to boost Lake Nona Fund companies, leading domain experts and industry leaders, world-class infrastructure and smart. Provides access to capital.

“The Lake Nona Fund is a very strategic investment tool for leAD. The launch of the fund demonstrates our continued commitment to sports and health tech entrepreneurs and our heritage,” said LeAD. Founder and CEO Christoph Sonnen said. “Lake Nona is an ideal arena for sports and health technology innovation. We are excited to work with Tavistock to tackle another promising and exciting venture.”

The story continues

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in the United States. Lake Nona’s advanced infrastructure and collaboration efforts, including 17 square miles in Orlando, bring visionary and start-ups from around the world into a living lab environment where cutting-edge ideas come true. It came to be.

“The Lake Nona Foundation is the latest addition to Lake Nona’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and is a robust network that provides unmatched resources and support for entrepreneurs,” said Nick Beaucher, President of Lake Nona. “We are excited to expand our partnership with leAD and work together to attract top sports and health technology talent to Central Florida.”

The fund is leAD and is Tavistock’s second joint venture. In early 2020, the leAD Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Accelerator was launched. We offer two programs a year on Lake Nona, offering investment, ongoing advice, training, and one-on-one sessions.

For more information, please visit www.lakenonafund.com.

About Lake Nona Fund

The Lake Nona Fund is investing in early-stage companies that will shape the future of sports and health technology. The $ 30 million fund focuses on three investment areas: health and welfare, fan engagement, and connected athletes. Located in Lake Nona, an Orlando-based technology community known as the Silicon Valley of Sport and Health Technology, the fund expands the world’s premier sports and health technology companies, leading domain experts and industry leaders, world-class. Provides access to your infrastructure. And smart capital. For more information, please visit www.lakenonafund.com.

About leAD

leAD Sports & Health Tech Partners is raising, funding and driving the growth of early sports & health tech startups globally. Founded in 2016, leAD was inspired by the sports industry legend Adi Dassler. Since its inception, leAD has introduced new companies into the business every year. leAD focuses on driving growth through smart investment, best network access and professional training, working with breakthrough solutions across the areas of fan engagement, connected athletes, health and welfare. I am. For more information, please visit www.leadsports.com.

About Tavistock

Tavistock Group is an international private investment organization founded by Joe Lewis. The Tavistock Group portfolio invests in more than 200 companies in 13 countries, including real estate, hospitality, restaurants, sports, energy, retail, biotechnology and life sciences, agriculture and finance. Headquartered in the Bahamas, the Tavistock Group has an important business presence with offices in the Americas, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and the Caribbean. For more information, please visit www.tavistock.com.

