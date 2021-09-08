SKYDEX and ArmorSource are partners in helmet innovation to protect the military and law enforcement communities.





ArmorSource brings the new SKYDEXI so-Fit helmet protection system to the military and law enforcement agencies as the latest innovation to improve operational efficiency.

Denver, September 8, 2021 / PRNewswire /-SKYDEX, a world leader in advanced shock mitigation and energy absorption solutions, today partnered with ArmorSource to enhance its combat helmets with state-of-the-art technology. I announced that I did. A new generation of protection with the SKYDEXIsoFit helmet protection system.

A strategic move that will revolutionize the tactical helmet industry, SKYDEX and ArmorSource will work together to combine best-in-class solutions and technologies with custom fit liners and invincible protection for the military and law enforcement communities. Create a helmet equipped. ArmorSource, a leading manufacturer of tactical helmets, leverages the new SKYDEX IsoFit system and is well equipped to lead the next generation of helmet protection.

Alvaro Vaselli, President and CEO of SKYDEX, said: “Between ArmorSource’s recent advances in helmet shell technology and innovations in unmatched fit and impact protection design, our solution helps shape the future of helmet protection on a global scale. increase.”

The SKYDEX IsoFit Helmet Protection System features superior impact protection with an industry-leading energy absorption pad system that can be easily integrated into any tactical helmet. Featuring a patented micro-adjustment system, the IsoFit liner provides a customized fit and unmatched helmet stability to minimize distractions during user activity. Additional benefits include open airflow designed to keep the head cool and dry in high temperature environments, combined with excellent protection and fit. All of these factors provide users with a safe and comfortable experience and improve operational efficiency.

The story continues

Brad Granden, President of Armor Source, said: “By working with SKYDEX design experts, we are confident that this unique collaboration will enhance our ability to leverage cutting-edge technology for military and law enforcement to support significant business growth. increase.”

For more information on the new SKYDEXIsoFit Helmet Protection System, which will be available in the fall of 2021, please visit https://www.skydex.com/product/skydex-isofit-helmet-protection-system.

About ArmorSource ArmorSource LLC, Ohio, founded in 2005. Is the world’s leading manufacturer of ballistic helmets, with a focus on producing high quality, high performance ballistic helmets based on the specific needs of our customers. ArmorSource’s mission is to significantly enhance the ballistic capabilities of the product while maintaining and improving all aspects of comfort and durability. ArmorSource’s products and manufacturing operations continue to demonstrate their ability to meet and exceed your goals while providing transparency at all levels of manufacturing and program management.

ArmorSource is a leading supplier of the US Army, US Marine Corps, and US Air Force, as well as a prominent military and law enforcement supplier in Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. ArmorSource’s next-generation ballistic helmet provides users with an ultra-lightweight solution, along with enhanced ballistic, environmental, and mechanical capabilities. US Air Force security forces recently chose the Armor Source helmet for their next-generation USAF ballistic helmet. For more information, check out this article on next-generation helmets that keep defenders deadly. ArmorSource has significant R & D, manufacturing, and program management expertise and is in a position to develop solutions tailored to the goals of the customer’s mission. For more information, please visit www.armorsource.com.

About SKYDEX Founded in 2001 and based in Denver, Colorado, SKYDEX is a world leader in advanced shock mitigation and energy absorption solutions. From armored cars to bomb suits, helmet and body protection, running shoes, and baseball stadium wall stuffing, SKYDEX is driven by the single purpose of “protecting important people and things.” Advanced SKYDEX materials with technical expertise and unique shapes can live hundreds of thousands of people in a wide range of applications including vehicle protection, marine performance, sports protection, blast and ballistics, workwear / PPE, electronics and more. Is used to protect. Backed by a passionate team of engineers and incredible technology, SKYDEX solutions are superior to traditional materials. For more information, please visit https://www.skydex.com/.

Media Contact: SKYDEX RMC PR (949) 777-2485 [email protected]

Cision

To download multimedia, view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skydex-and-armorsource-partner-on-helmet-technology-innovation-to-protect -military-and-law-enforcement-communities -301371011.html

Source Skydex

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/skydex-armorsource-partner-helmet-technology-125200592.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos