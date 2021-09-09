2022 Startup Accelerator Focuses on Accounting, ESG and Regulatory Technology





Companies must apply for the program by November 30, 2021

New York, September 8, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-CPA.com and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, which represents AICPA and CIMA, are a 2022 startup accelerator program specializing in accounting and regulatory technology. We are looking for applicants. This year’s program extends to early-stage companies addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Accelerators are open to pre-Series A startups around the world. Successful candidates come from senior leaders in both Association and CPA.com, as well as members of the Program Advisory Board with diverse backgrounds and complementary skills in the fields of entrepreneurship, start-up tech companies, and accounting. Dive deeper into access to home and business intelligence. And finance. In addition, the company will receive $ 25,000 in seed funding.

Jim Daud, a former graduate of the program and founder of North Capital Investment Technology, said:

Applications for the 2022 Accelerator will end on November 30, 2021 and the selection will be announced in January. Selected companies will be featured at AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE 2022, one of the world’s leading accounting and finance conferences, next summer to practice accounting technology and development topics by the end of the year.

Erik Asgeirsson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPA.com, said: “Startup accelerators help us stay intimately connected with the companies that drive this transformation and work in strategic and meaningful ways for the benefit of the profession.”

To qualify, the company must meet the following requirements:

The story continues

Seed or pre-series A stage (with some exceptions)

Have a practical product or service

Focuses on fintech, regulatory technology, or ESG solutions

“I’m a veteran entrepreneur, but what I’ve noticed is that I’ve always learned,” said Guardd Inc, another graduate of the program. Sherwood Neiss, co-founder and principal of the company, said. “One of the coolest things about accelerators is the people and influencers who helped shape the way we’re thinking of growing the company in new ways that are very different from the way we started the company. It was the connection between the influencer and me. “

If you have any questions about the program, please contact Kacee Johnson ([email protected]), Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation at CPA.com. To apply, please visit the Startup Accelerator Program page at cpa.com/accelerator.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to accounting professionals directly through partnerships with leading providers or through proprietary development. The company has established itself as a sort leader in emerging technologies and a trusted business advisor for US practitioners, increasing its global focus.

Our primary mission is to drive transformation in the field of practice, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners.

A subsidiary of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the company is also part of the International Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the world’s most influential organization representing this profession. For more information, please visit CPA.com.

About the International Association of Certified Accountants and AICPA & CIMA

AICPA & CIMA’s leading International Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Association) is a global accounting and finance expert by acting on behalf of 696,000 AICPA and CIMA members, students, and professionals in 192 countries and territories. To move forward. Together, we are a global leader in public accounting and management accounting issues through advocacy, certified accountant licensing and professional qualification support, professional education and thought leadership. We build trust by giving our members and professionals the knowledge and opportunities to become leaders in prosperity for a more comprehensive, sustainable and resilient future.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) is the world’s largest membership association representing the profession of certified public accountants, setting member ethical standards and US auditing standards for private companies, nonprofits, federal, state and local governments. doing. It also develops and ranks Uniform CPA Examinations to build a pipeline of future CPA personnel.

The Certified Management Accountants Association (CIMA) is the largest and largest management accountant organization in the world. CIMA works closely with employers to sponsor cutting-edge research, constantly update their professional qualifications and professional experience requirements, and employ employers in hiring financially trained business leaders. Allows you to select.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005671/en/

contact address

Jeff [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/2022-startup-accelerator-broadens-focus-121600956.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos