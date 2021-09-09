Renault Megane E-Tech Compact Crossover is France’s latest EV





The long-lived European market Renault Megane is equipped with an electric crossover version launched at the IAA Auto Show in Munich, Germany. E-Tech can select 128 horsepower or 215 horsepower output using the motor that is also installed in Nissan. leaf. It’s not a speed demon with a top speed of 100 mph, but it can tow up to 663 pounds. The Volkswagen ID.3 is comparable to this stylish EV in the European market.

It’s very easy to fall into a car with an accent on the name. French car maker Renault has been producing Megane through four generations and multiple body styles since 1995. None of these have officially reached the United States. Still, it was unavoidable to talk about the very handsome new Megane E-Tech, which was launched at the IAA Motor Show in Munich, Germany this week.

While the regular Megane is offered as a hatchback, sedan or wagon, the E-Tech is a tall crossover with wheels pushed out into each corner, even though the front axle is powered only. I am. With a relatively compact 165.8 inch length, it is mounted on both the 106.3 inch wheelbase and Renault’s new CMF-EV platform. The ultra-low battery pack is under the floor, and the company is particularly proud that it’s only 4.3 inches deep.

An additional feature that deserves regular praise is the “Firefighter Access” feature. It is claimed to give first responders an easy time in the event of a fire or crash. Renault said the feature, developed in collaboration with French firefighters, can extinguish a battery in just five minutes, compared to up to three hours on other EVs. E-Tech has a switch under the rear bench seat that “allows rescue teams to disconnect the battery from the vehicle’s high-voltage circuitry,” Renault said. There is also a QR code on the windshield of the vehicle, which can be scanned to provide first responders with information about the location of the battery and airbags and instructions for quickly and safely releasing the injured occupant from the vehicle.

Two battery capacities (40.0 and 60.0 kWh) are offered, offering a range of 186 miles and 292 miles, respectively, under the generally optimistic WLTP test protocol in Europe. The car will also sell two outputs (128 hp and 215 hp (torque values ​​184 and 221 lb-ft)) for electrically excited synchronous motors already seen on the Nissan Leaf. The latter provides a claimed time of 7.6 seconds from 0 mph to 62 mph. The maximum speed is limited to 100 mph. It supports fast charging at speeds up to 130kW from a fully powerful DC charger and can use 15-80% battery in 30 minutes. The Megane weighs 3570 pounds, but Renault says it can tow up to 663 pounds, a relatively rare skill for EVs in the European market.

Interior images reveal that Renault has participated in an arms race beyond the screen size that appears to have broke out among automakers. There are two displays. The 12.3-inch display has a built-in instrument that relays sideways driving information in front of the driver. In addition, the 12.0-inch central display has a Tesla-like portrait orientation. Mégane E-Tech was also the first Renault to use Google’s Android Auto operating system. Oh, and LED lighting can circulate 48 color options so drivers can match their outfits.

A set of 18-inch wheels is standard, but a 20-inch alloy that fills the arch is an option. E-Tech uses a multi-link rear suspension system in addition to the strut front end. Other high-tech features include full LED external lighting, smart adaptive headlights, and a fully automatic parking system that does not even require the driver to put forward or reverse gear to move into space.

Renault hasn’t announced European pricing yet, but E-Tech will almost certainly be close to Volkswagen ID.3. This seems to be the most obvious rival. It certainly looks like a very stylish alternative.

