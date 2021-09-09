Connect with us

Tech

High fidelity laser-free universal control of trapped ion qubits

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

 



1.1.

Barenco, A. et al. Elementary gate for quantum computation. Physics Rev. A 52, 34573467 (1995).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

2.2.

Jozsa, R. in the Geometric Universe: Science, Geometry, and the work of Roger Penrose (eds Huggett, SA, Mason, LJ, Tod, KP, Tsou, ST & Woodhouse, NMJ) 369 (Oxford Univ. Press, 1998).

3.3.

Georgescu, IM, Ashhab, S. & Nori, F. Quantum simulation. Pastor Mod. Physics 86, 153185 (2014).

ADS Article Google Scholar

4.4.

Kimble, HJ Quantum Internet. Nature 453, 10231030 (2008).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

5.5.

High fidelity quantum logic gate using Ballance, CJ, Harty, TP, Linke, NM, Sepiol, MA & Lucas, DM trapped ion ultrafine qubit. Pastor Physics Let 117, 060504 (2016).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

6.6.

Gaebler, JP et al. High fidelity universal gate set for 9Be + ion cubits. Pastor Physics Let 117, 060505 (2016).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

7.

Clark, CR and others. High fidelity bell state preparation using 40Ca + photon bits. Preprint at https://arxiv.org/abs/2105.05828 (2021).

8.8.

Hearty, TP and others. Fidelity preparation, gate, memory, and read of trapped ion qubits. Pastor Lett Physics 113, 220501 (2014).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

9.9.

Schmidt-Kaler, F. et al. Realization of Cirac Zoller control-not a quantum gate. Nature 422, 408411 (2003).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

10.10.

Debnath, S. et al. Demonstration of a small programmable quantum computer with atomic qubits. Nature 536, 6366 (2016).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

11.11.

Light, K. etc. 11 Qubit Quantum Computer Benchmark. Nut commune. 10, 5464 (2019).

ADS CAS PubMed PubMed Central Article Google Scholar

12.12.

Erhard, A. et al. Characterization of large-scale quantum computers using cycle benchmarks. Nut commune. 10, 5347 (2019).

ADS PubMed PubMed Central Article Google Scholar

13.13.

Barrett, MD et al. Deterministic quantum teleportation of atomic qubits. Nature 429, 737739 (2004).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

14.14.

Ruster, T. et al. Entanglement-based DC magnetic force measurement with separated ions. Physics Rev. X 7, 031050 (2017).

Google Scholar

15.

Pino, JM et al. Demonstration of trapped ion quantum CCD computer architecture. Nature 592, 209213 (2021).

16.16.

Weinland, DJ and others Experimental problems in coherent quantum state manipulation of trapped atomic ions. J.Res. National laboratory stand. Technology. 103, 259328 (1998).

CAS PubMed PubMed Central Article Google Scholar

17.17.

Mintert, F. & Wunderlich, C. Ion trap quantum logic using long wavelength radiation. Pastor Lett Physics 87, 257904 (2001).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

18.18.

Ospelkaus, C. et al. Trap-type ion quantum logic gate based on oscillating magnetic field. Pastor Physics Let 101, 090502 (2008).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

19.

Hearty, TP and others. High fidelity trapped ion quantum logic using near-field microwaves. Pastor Physics Let 117, 140501 (2016).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

20.

Zarantonello, G. et al. Robust and resource efficient microwave proximity field entanglement 9Be + gate. Pastor Physics Let 123, 260503 (2019).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

twenty one.

Mehta, KK et al. Integrated optical multi-ion quantum logic. Nature 586, 533537 (2020).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

twenty two.

Integrated multi-wavelength control of Niffeneger, RJ and other ion cubits. Nature 586, 538542 (2020).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

twenty three.

Todaro, SL et al. Read state of trapped ion qubits using trap integrated superconducting photon detector. Pastor Physics Let 126, 010501 (2021).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

twenty four.

Setzer, W. et al. Fluorescence detection of trapped ions by a monolithically integrated single photon counting avalanche diode. Preprint at https://arxiv.org/abs/2105.01235 (2021).

twenty five.

Cirac, JI & Zoller, P. Quantum calculation using cold trap ions. Pastor Lett Physics 74, 4091 (1995).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

26.

Milburn, GJ, Schneider, S. & James, DFV Ion Trap Quantum Computing and Warm Ion. Fortschr. Physics 48, 801810 (2000).

CAS article Google Scholar

27.

Srensen, A. & Mlmer, K. Quantum calculation by ions during thermal motion. Pastor Lett Physics 82, 19711974 (1999).

ADS Article Google Scholar

28.

Srensen, A. & Mlmer, K. Entanglement and quantum computation with ions during thermal motion. Physics Rev. A 62, 022311 (2000).

ADS Article Google Scholar

29.

Leibfried, D., Bratt, R., Monroe, C. & Wineland, D. Quantum mechanics of single trapped ions. Pastor Mod. Physics 75, 281324 (2003).

ADSCAS article Google Scholar

30.

Ngerl, HC et al. Laser addressing of individual ions in a linear ion trap. Physics Rev. A 60, 145 (1999).

ADS Article Google Scholar

31.

Monroe, C. , Meekhoff, DM, King, BE, Itano, WM & Winelands, DJ Demonstration of basic quantum logic gates. Pastor Lett Physics 75, 47144717 (1995).

ADS MathSciNet CAS PubMed MATH Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

32.

Leibfried, D. et al. Experimental demonstration of a robust, fidelity geometric 2-ion cubit phase gate. Nature 422, 412415 (2003).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

33.

Ozeri, R. et al. Trapped ion quantum gate error due to spontaneous photon scattering. Physics Rev.A 75, 042329 (2007).

ADS Article CASGoogle Scholar

34.

Ospelkaus, C. et al. Microwave quantum logic gate of trapped ions. Nature 476, 181184 (2011).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

35.

Hahn, H. et al. Integrated 9Be + multi-qubit gate device for trapped quantum computers. npj Quantum Inf. 5, 70 (2019).

ADS Article Google Scholar

36.

Khromova, A. et al. A designer spin pseudomolecule implemented with ions trapped by a magnetic gradient. Pastor Physics Let 108, 220502 (2012).

ADS MathSciNet CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

37.

Weidt, S. et al. Trapped ion quantum logic with a global radiation field. Pastor Physics Let 117, 220501 (2016).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

38.

Leibfried, D.rf Individual addressing and state reading of trapped ions using micromotion. Physics Rev.A 60, R3335 (1999).

ADSCAS article Google Scholar

39.

Johanning, M. et al. Individual addressing of trapped ions and coupling of motion and spin states using RF radiation. Pastor Lett Physics 102, 073004 (2009).

ADS CAS PubMed Article Google Scholar

40.

Warring, U. et al. Addressing of individual ions by the gradient of the microwave field. Pastor Physics Let 110, 173002 (2013).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

41.

Sutherland, RT, etc. Versatile laser-free trapped ion entangled gate. New J. Phys. 21, 033033 (2019).

ADSCAS article Google Scholar

42.

Hayes, D. et al. Coherent error suppression in multi-cubit entangled gates. Pastor Lett Physics 109, 020503 (2012).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

43.

Srinivas, R. et al. Trap ion spin motion coupling by microwave and oscillating magnetic field gradient close to motion. Pastor Physics Let 122, 163201 (2019).

ADS CAS PubMed PubMed Central Article Google Scholar

44.

Sackett, CA et al. Experimental entanglement of four particles. Nature 404, 256259 (2000).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

45.

Sutherland, RT, etc. A laser-free trapped ion entangled gate that is simultaneously insensitive to cubits and motor decoherence. Physics Rev.A 101, 042334 (2020).

ADSCAS article Google Scholar

46.

Emerson, J., Alicki, R. & Yczkowski, K. Scalable noise estimation using random unitary operators. J.Opt. B 7, S347S352 (2005).

ADS MathSciNet Article Google Scholar

47.

Knill, E. et al. Random benchmark of quantum gates. Physics Rev.A 77, 012307 (2008).

ADS Article CASGoogle Scholar

48.

Piltz, C., Sriarunothai, T., Varn, AF & Wunderlich, C. 105 Trapped ion-based quantum bytes with 10 adjacent crosstalks. Nut commune. 5, 4679 (2014).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

49.

Aude Craik, DPL et al. 43Ca + qubit high fidelity spatial and polarized addressing with close field microwave control. Physics Rev.A 95, 022337 (2017).

ADS Article Google Scholar

50.

Leibfried, D., Knill, E., Ospelkaus, C. & Wineland, DJ trapped ion transport quantum logic gate. Physics Rev. A 76, 032324 (2007).

ADS Article CASGoogle Scholar

51.

Kielpinski, D., Monroe, C. & Wineland, DJ architecture for large ion trap quantum computers. Nature 417, 709 (2002).

ADS CAS PubMed Article PubMed Central Google Scholar

52.

Stuart, J. et al. A chip-integrated voltage source for controlling trapped ions. Pastor of Physics Appl. 11,024010 (2019).

ADSCAS article Google Scholar

53.

Butterflies, C.-W. et al. Pure quantum state preparation and coherent manipulation of single molecule ions. Nature 545, 164165 (2017).

ADS Article CASGoogle Scholar

54.

Kozlov, MG, Safronova, MS, Crespo Lpez-Urrutia, JR & Schmidt, PO High Charge Ions: Optical Clocks and Applications to Basic Physics. Pastor Mod. Physics 90, 045005 (2018).

ADSCAS article Google Scholar

55.

Matthiesen, C., Yu, Q., Guo, J., Alonso, AM & Hffner, H. Electron trap in room temperature microwave pole trap. Physics Rev. X 11, 011019 (2021)

CAS Google Scholar

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03809-4

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: