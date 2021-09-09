Boston’s fitness wearable technology giant amid the rise of the hoop





That’s right, one of the best athletes in the world is getting so much value from this technology that he literally won’t miss it, Ahmed said in an interview. That’s how I was working on something.

SuperKnit Band is part of the new Whoop 4.0.Pat Greenhouse / Globe staff.

Fast-forwarding towards today, Whoop is one of the world’s most valuable fitness wearable startups, surpassing $ 3.6 billion in its latest investment round last week. Elite athletes such as Michael Phelps, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Thomas flash their wrist devices. The COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed several clinical applications of the product. And on Wednesday, the company released the most advanced product to date, with a new tracking feature for wristbands and an apparel line that allows users to embed sensors in their training wear.

Hoop was founded in 2012. It was the brainchild of Armez, born of his desire to track how efficiently he was exercising. Ahmed, a college athlete and government major with little scientific background, said he had read hundreds of medical treatises. Research has shown that athletes can closely track certain indicators, such as heart rate variability, to know if their body is ready to exercise or if they need rest.

But how do you build something small enough to track this data, make it comfortable enough to wear continuously, and build a brand around it? He asked. I wore a pair of Air Jordan, I feel I should exercise, he said. How powerful would it be if we could have the same cool elements as Air Jordan with wearable technology?

Will Ahmed is the founder and CEO of WHOOP, a fitness wearable company. He has a new WHOOP 4.0 sensor. PatGreenhouse / Globe Staff

Ahmed scrutinized Harvard student groups in search of potential co-founders in search of people with technical insights. Through a friend, he met a fellow at Harvard University, John Capodilpo. I was impressed that Capodilpo was taking Mathematics 55 at Harvard University. It said Ahmed was one of the most difficult math lessons in the country and asked him to attend.

Capodilpo told Ahmed that Romanian student Aurelian Nikolae, who lives on his couch at home, has excellent mechanical engineering at Harvard University and is a perfect fit for the company. The trio is now working on a hoop prototype at Harvard Innovation Labs.

Ahmed, the only child with an Egyptian immigrant father and an American mother, raised about $ 300,000 from family and friends to start the company. An additional $ 700,000 was paid by angel investors interested in early-stage technology. (Currently, its major investors include Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund 2.)

Hoop launched the first product around 2016 with a focus on professional athletes. Shortly thereafter, we released a consumer wrist strap version. Priced at $ 500, there was a suggestion that the general public could get all the same analysis as the best athletes in the world.

For the next 18 months, the startup didn’t sell many straps, but people who bought them continued to wear them, he said. At the same time, home fitness bike company Peloton was pioneering a subscription-based business model inspired by Ahmed.

This spawned Whoops’ current business, where fitness straps are free and pay about $ 30 a month to access health metrics that users track.

The company’s app allows customers to combine heart, sleep, and body stress data to see recovery scores that put users in the green, yellow, or red training range. The latest model can also track blood oxygen and skin temperature levels in Whoop 4.0. Another new product, Whoop Body, allows members to incorporate the company’s LED sensors into the garments that the company is currently manufacturing, effectively obscuring the device.

WHOOP 4.0 (not shown) and WHOOP body (two on the left for women and two on the right for men) will be announced on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. PatGreenhouse / Globe Staff

From the beginning of the company, professional athletes have been an important marketing tool. Colleen Quigley, a 2016 member of the US Olympic Team in Obstacle Racing, is the ambassador for this product. She said it’s not uncommon for athletes coaching at Portland State University to ask if this product is really worth it.

Quigley shared how Whoop helped him track down the quality of his workouts and, most importantly, suggested when to rest. She said it’s perfect for elite athletes. We love numbers, we love data, we love learning about ourselves, and we’ve always been injured.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has also led the company to work on clinical applications. In March 2020, Whoop released an application update that allows Whoop users to track their COVID-19 status.

Hoop officials said many COVID-19-infected users, including professional golfer Nick Watney, saw a surge in respiratory rate a few days before being diagnosed positive. Eventually, the startup partnered with the University of Central Queensland, Australia, to publish a medical treatise examining the usefulness of wearable health technology in predicting COVID-19 infection.

The company’s chief technology officer, Capodilpo, said the data really made us realize the power we have. It was really interesting for us to provide and develop more features for a healthy space. (When asked, Ahmed did not confirm whether Hoop had applied for medical device approval from the Food and Drug Administration.)

Despite testimony, billions of dollars in valuations, and about $ 400 million in capital raised so far, the company still has a long way to go to the world of fitness. Through the purchase of Fitbit, tech giants like Apple and Google are trying to own this sector. Perhaps for competitive reasons, Whoop remains quiet about its revenue, membership base, and how popular the product really is.

Michael Greeley, co-founder of Flare Capital Partners, a Boston-based venture capital firm, said Whoops’ $ 3.6 billion valuation may reflect the future, not its current financial performance. (Greeley is not involved in the company.)

If you’re just following the sale of a product … you won’t get that price, he said. That data component, as investors say, wow, I think it’s very valuable.

You can access Pranshu Verma at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ pranshuverma_.

