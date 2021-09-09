Google tinkers with cross-platform Flutter and Dart to improve performance and tools The Register





On Wednesday, Google updated ChocolateFactory’s cross-platform app framework and its associated programming language, Flutter and Dart, to bring performance and tool improvements to developers.

Neither of the two releases, Flutter 2.5 and Dart 2.14.1, brings major changes such as stable support for the desktop Flutter app, which is still in beta. Rather, it addresses internal issues such as reducing the small rendering delay of interface junk that slows and non-uniformly interacts with animations and interactions.

For example, Flutter 2.5 adds support for shader precompilation in Apple’s Metal 3D graphics API. This speeds up shader loading and improves graphics performance on iOS and macOS.

“We continue to reduce iOS junk, and this is another step along the way,” Flutter’s Google Product Manager Chris Sells explains in a blog post.

Other causes of junk were also addressed. Graphic frame processing takes precedence over other asynchronous event processing, so animation is not interrupted by network or file system activity. It also makes Flutter’s overly polite hints for Dart VMs for reclaiming memory through garbage collection hard to ignore, helping to avoid out-of-memory situations on resource-constrained devices.

The Flutter team has also improved communication delays between Dart and Objective-C / Swift (iOS) and between Dart and Java / Kotlin (Android) by 50%.

Flutter 2.5 allows apps built on the Apple Silicon M1 Mac to run natively in the ARM iOS simulator without Apple’s Rosetta layer converting between x86 and ARM64 instruction sets. This is primarily of interest to improve performance on Apple Silicon hardware for developers who may use the iOS simulator when coding Flutter apps. Desktop builds of Flutter apps on macOS do not yet support ARM64.

Improved compatibility with various Android full-screen modes, as well as support for Google’s Material You design specification. The camera plugin has also been redesigned.

In addition, the new Flutter release improves DevTools performance, enhances the Widget Inspector, and typically facilitates interaction with code editors such as Microsoft Visual Studio Code, Java Code IntelliJ, and Android Studio.

Darts are not 180

Dart 2.14.1 adds support for Apple Silicon M1 hardware to stable channels. Once these changes are fully integrated into Flutter, Flutter desktop app builds run native ARM64 code on macOS with Apple M1 hardware, just as mobile builds are already running on iOS devices.

The latest language releases also revise the lint rules available to developers. linter is a static code analysis tool commonly used to check the format and style of code. The new rules are intended to replace the “pedantic” lint rules that evolved from Google’s internal Dart style guide that Flutter has never used.

.pubignore files are now also supported. This allows developers to list files they don’t want to upload when publishing a package to the public pub.dev repository, making package testing smarter, and making small changes disable build testing. there is no.

Version 2.14.1 of Dart has some additional programming language features, such as the triple shift operator (>>>).

“This is similar to the existing shift operator (>>), but if >> performs an arithmetic shift, >>> performs a logical or unsigned shift, with zero bits being the most significant regardless of the number. It shifts to the bit. Is it positive or negative, “explains Michael Thomsen, senior product manager at Google, in a blog post.

It also removes the type argument restrictions that prevent generic function types as type arguments, and changes various core Dart packages and libraries with additional method and other code improvements.

Finally, there are some significant changes. # 46545: Support for ECMAScript 5 has been removed. This means that older browsers such as Internet Explorer 11 are no longer supported. # 46100: Stagehand, dartfmt, and dart2native have been deprecated because these three separate command line interface (CLI) tools have been integrated into a single Dart CLI. And # 45451: VM Native Extensions deprecated. It has been replaced by Dart FFI (External Function Interface).

Flutter continues to invade among developers. According to Google, as of May, Google Play had over 200,000 Flutter apps. This framework is used by companies such as eBay Motors, WeChat, and ByteDance. In Stack Overflow’s 2021 developer survey, 13.55% of developers used the cited Flutter and asked about the framework they wanted to use. In contrast, React, the most popular UI framework listed, was 14.15%. Dart is also listed as the seventh most beloved programming language by respondents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/09/08/google_flutter_dart/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos