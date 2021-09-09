To make Discovery Park a 6G technology test site





Most of today’s smart cities are built on municipalities that were established and planned years before the advent of the Internet, but researchers at Purdue University are already keeping in mind the next-generation network technology, 6G. We are working on the design of a new community.

According to a recent announcement on the university’s website, the Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) has made the Purdues 400-acre Discovery Park District one of the most connected innovation communities in the country through its newly launched 5G to 6G evolution. I plan to change it to. The initiative is called Lab to Life, or L2L.

David Broecker, Chief Innovation and Collaboration Officer of the Foundation, said the initiative will serve as an incubator for 6G research with other universities and technology companies. According to him, the plan is to bring together researchers from the tech industry and universities to transform the area into the country’s first large-scale 6G deployment zone, a model for future smart cities.

He said the lab is actually 400 acres and compares L2L to an experiment with 6G adoption. It will be a great opportunity to build something from scratch.

According to Broecker, the idea came about three years ago when university leaders discussed the vision of designing a community with universal connectivity in mind. The goal is to establish a “time-testing community” complete with laboratories, advanced manufacturing facilities, offices, retail stores, restaurants, homes, and an airport that can accommodate more than 20,000 workers and residents. “He said.

According to a survey by database company Statista, the total number of connected devices worldwide is projected to reach 30.9 billion by 2025, a sharp increase from the forecast of 13.8 billion in 2021. Blockers believe that tomorrow’s smart cities need to anticipate this rapid demand growth. For data and new technologies.

He said people are using more data and are increasingly connecting to different devices. In terms of the number of devices, data usage, and capacity needs, 6G is an order of magnitude higher than 5G when it comes to shared capacity to process. [increasing demand and use of] data.

“Everything points as we are more connected, need more data, and the device wants to do more for us. [a future need for] You need 6G, and perhaps more than 10 years, 7G or 8G.

According to the university, L2L will leverage partnerships with major technology companies such as Dell, Intel, SBA Communications, AT & T, Cisco and Tilson. Earlier this year, the Foundation partnered with Tilson to deploy over 15 miles of high-capacity fiber originating from edge data centers, and SBA Communications deployed a private CBRS network throughout the area.

According to Broecker, there is a platform where other companies want to enter and start experimenting, and they can do it on a large scale. It was still in its infancy, but it established its basic technology, worked with businesses to bring innovation to the district, and then worked with faculty and students to create 6G and interoperability across various types of ongoing networks. I want to understand the issues and the situation. Will be developed.

Unlike other big cities, Discovery Park is primarily governed by foundations and has less bureaucratic formalism than found in local government and corporate labyrinths, Blocker said.

studied [existing smart cities] He learned that when it comes to forming these connected communities, there are certain challenges that exist in those places, and he talked about the difficult logistics of creating smart cities such as Toronto and San Francisco.

“Most of the time, you’re dealing with legacy infrastructure, so you’ve got all the competing benefits of different wireless carriers, cable companies, and internet service providers. They’re all there. In this case, it’s [fresh] development. There really wasn’t a technology infrastructure that spanned 400 acres.

The university will invite other institutions and businesses to the district this fall to propose 5G and 6G infrastructure ideas and other potential applications where the district will be a test site.

Adjacent to Purdue University’s campus, the combination of leveraging the district’s infrastructure platform to drive innovation provides the perfect environment for testing and evaluating next-generation technology solutions, and technology and innovation PRFs. Vice President Troy Hege said in an official statement.

Much is not yet known about initiatives and discovery parks, but Blocker said the district and its research could drive 6G adoption in the coming years.

You can wait for it to happen or make it happen, and we want it to happen, he said.

