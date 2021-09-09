What is a tech startup? How dangerous are they?





Things like Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak are considered inspiration for mobile and computer innovation.

They were involved in integrating various components of high-tech equipment, devising new circuit boards, creating operating systems, and procuring individual components from suppliers.

What they did was never easy.

As such, voluntary people like Steves are considered high-tech pioneers.

In the past, high tech was called a business that created something from nothing. In other words, they introduced new cutting-edge technologies for investors to please people.

In contrast, today the meaning of high tech has changed.

The term high tech is no longer affixed to companies in Silicon Valley. However, it is now called a business that incorporates technology into its business model.

For example, suppose you own a marketing agency that uses SEO-related software, UI-UX design tools, or other website auditing tools such as ScreamingFrog.

You are using digital technology to reach your goals.

Great, you are a tech business!

Did you participate in creating the hottest SEO software from scratch?

Even better, that means you can classify it as high tech!

Risks of starting a tech startup

The idea of ​​starting your business may seem fascinating, but God has given you a brain for a reason.

Think before jumping the gun.

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of college to start a venture, but they are one of the lucky ones with the financial support and connections they need to succeed.

Many startups fail at the pre-seed and seed stages, but like the few tech geniuses who were able to move the ladder up, they aren’t discussed in the mainstream media.

But one big mistake has shaken the startup world from the ground up. That was the case with Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the now-disappearing health technology company Theranos.

She tricked investors with a breakthrough innovation in taking just one drop of blood from every patient and using this small amount of blood sample to assess a person’s health. She argued that this would make blood sampling a fast and efficient process.

However, journalists and investigators caught up with her lies, and soon she was charged with multiple frauds by a federal grand jury in 2018.

The road to hell is paved in good faith. But money and power can blind anyone.

So be aware of what your business is for and the risks you may face in the first place.

These risks include:

– High Market Risk: You might think your idea is innovative, but is it scalable? And are people interested in buying it?

– High cost: Is it too expensive to realize the idea?

-How do you follow up on financial reporting? No doubt through hiring a competent financial analyst to predict your future income and plan your budget!

– The number of talented people in your niche market is limited: how many professionals are you willing to hire? Is it enough to strengthen your business and help you move forward quickly?

Ultimately, getting a foothold in a tech business requires a lot of planning and brainstorming, which can take years. Therefore, it is imperative to be aware of the risks associated with building a brand and to accept expert advice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfexaminer.com/marketplace/what-are-high-tech-startups-and-how-risky-are-they/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

