Google launches anti-racism program to teach America to be a white supremacist system





Google launches an anti-racism program for employees featuring training workshops and speaker sessions, primarily teaching the principles of critical race theory that the United States was founded on the basis of white supremacism. bottom.

According to whistleblower documents obtained by Christopher Rufo of the City Journal, this initiative evokes familiar terms of radicalized ideology such as cross-cutting, white privileges, and systematic racism.

In one segment of the program, coined as Allyship in Action, a group of trainers, including consultants from Google’s systematic alliance, Randy Reyes and Ladipo Group, confront employees with their strengths and privileges and are racial. We ask you to rank according to background and sexual orientation.

Many videos presented to employees conveyed the message that racism is an irreparable stain on the national structure of the Americas and that whites benefit from white supremacy.

Alongside Kamau Bob, a former global leader in Google’s diversity strategy, 1619 project editor Nicole Hanna Jones said in a video that the first Africans were sold at the White Lion. [slave ship in 1619] Rufo confirms that it is the basis of the American story rather than the pilgrims landing in Plymouth Rock. She said she was urged to spearhead the New York Times 1619 project to prove her hypothesis that all aspects of modern America are rooted in slavery.

If you name something in America, I can associate it with slavery, she said in the video. Jones then reiterated the central article in the book “How to Become an Anti-Racist” by progressive writer Ibram X. Kendis, where only reverse discrimination against whites remains prevalent in the United States. He claims that he can correct the remnants.

If you are white in this country, whether you are personally racist or you personally engage in racist behavior, you are white supremacist You need to understand that you are the beneficiary of the 350-year system of racism, she said.

The story continues

Kendy then spoke in a video about how young Americans are conditioned to become racists by birth. To be raised in the United States is to be raised to be a racist, and to be raised to be a racist is almost addicted to the ideas of racists. He said it was to be raised.

Kendy added that the youngest people were not colorblind for 3 to 6 months and our toddlers were beginning to understand and see race. As an antidote, Kendy prescribed anti-racism to Americans and suggested that they react as if they were diagnosed with a serious illness. He reiterated that the denial of racism was just proof of it.

For me, the heartbeat of racism is a denial, and the sound of that denial is not a racist, “he said.

Although not a green light as an official company policy, an internal document called an anti-racist resource was provided to Google employees to educate Google employees about secret white supremacist warning signs and red flags. [American] Exceptionalism, Columbus Day, weaponized whiteness, and making America great again.

Rufo also discovered a page called White Supremacism. It claims that conservative commentator Ben Shapiro fosters white supremacy and that the movement of former President Trump is a precursor to genocide and genocide.

Google is one of many tech giants and companies that hosted similar employee training and promoted critical race theory within ranks and operations. In June, it was revealed that Amazon had donated hundreds of Kendis books to a public high school in Virginia. A month before May, Disney launched a program of diversity and inclusiveness called Reimagine Tomorrow, filling employees with a white privilege checklist, systematic racism, white privilege, and white. He broke the story of asking him to investigate vulnerabilities, white saviors, microaggression, and anti-racism.

Other articles in National Review

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/google-launches-antiracism-program-teaching-224605465.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos