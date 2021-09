Google’s anti-racism program published and considered a “virtue” by Silicon Valley: Rufo

At Fox News Primetime on Wednesday, Manhattan Senior Institute Fellow Chris Rufo discussed a leaked Google Doc that promotes critical race theory.

Host Rachel Campos-Duffy provided graphics allegedly created by Google’s Diversity and Inclusion Lead. It includes the claim that “socially accepted white supremacy includes the phrase celebrating Columbus Day, denying white privileges, and making America great again.” I did.

Another graphic claims that former President Donald Trump is “a few steps away” from what appears to be a mass slaughterer in the white supremacist pyramid.

Campos-Duffy discussed these findings with Rufo and said from the list that “half of America is white supremacist.”

“Chris, does that mean you can shatter your political idealism and still claim moral heights because they are racists?” Campos-Duffy asked.

Rufo agreed with this and argued that this was an ongoing problem.

“For years, Silicon Valley companies, including Google, have been ideological echo chambers. This happened. I’m now three minutes of Fortune 100 companies promoting anti-racism programs on a similar theme. I have a document from 1. Silicon Valley, which is considered not only unusual but also favorable. “

Campos-Duffy then expressed concern that Google controls almost every information flow in the country. Rufo agreed with the feeling that racial idealism could harm American society.

“In reality, a culture within a company like Google is important, and being hijacked by racial idealism can actually do a lot of damage not only to Google’s users and consumers, but to American society as well. There is, “said Mr. Rufo.

Campos-Duffy also asked if anyone outside the government could do anything and if the actions taken by conservatives could affect change. Rufo argued that while private action is considerable, policy is the only action that can make a difference.

“In reality, there are monopolies in various areas of the tech world. It’s actually a matter of public policy. If you’re in monopoly, you’re a strict liberal. Also justifies some intervention or regulation. “

“What we see inside these companies is that the ideology of Google employees is being actively held hostage to the United States. According to other documents, the United States is a white supremacist system. Yes, everyone in the country is raised by racists. This is a very false and damaging idea. Nowhere is America’s largest and most powerful company. ” Finished.

