Mayo Clinic, Google develops AI algorithm to enhance electrical brain stimulation





Mayo Clinic and Google Research have developed new artificial intelligence algorithms to help improve the treatment of brain disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders.

An algorithm called “Basis Profile Curve Identification” was developed to help clinicians understand how different areas of the brain are connected and interact, according to the lead author of the study. Dr. Kaimiller, a neurosurgeon in Rochester, said. A telephone interview with the Mayo Clinic based in Minnesota.

When placing electrodes during electrical brain stimulation used to treat several neurological disorders, especially when brain regions are being stimulated simultaneously, or when stimulation needs to be coordinated between different brain regions , You need to understand how the brain regions interact.

One way to understand how regions of the brain interact is to send small, short electrical impulses to one region of the brain while measuring electrical signals from other regions of the brain.

“The basic question we have is how to understand how the two brain regions interact from these electrical measurements and responses to stimuli,” he says. I did. “When we measure these electrical signals, or what we call electric potentials, they have a particular shape and time, and we measure them from many different brain regions.”

However, there was no good mathematical method for understanding the electrical response to stimuli in the brain region.

There, Miller contacted Dr. Klaus-Robert Mueller, a co-author of the study and a member of the Google Research Brain Team.

“We met once a week [via Zoom] For months [together] I came up with a new type of algorithm that can be used to understand these brain signals, “Miller said.

This algorithm can also be used to enhance the treatment of mental illness in the future.

The researchers who developed the algorithm make it available to others through a downloadable code package.

“Sharing the developed code is at the core of our efforts to support the reproducibility of our research,” said Dr. Dora Hermes, a biomedical engineer and senior author at Mayo Clinic, in an email. I am.

Algorithm development has nothing to do with the 10-year collaboration between Mayo Clinic and Google, but it’s part of the organization’s greater push for AI.

“The work we have done here is just one aspect of a much larger initiative that we are truly thinking about for the next generation. [patient] Care is largely driven by AI, “says Mayo Clinic Miller.

Photo: Iaremenko, Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medcitynews.com/2021/09/mayo-clinic-google-develop-ai-algorithm-to-enhance-electrical-brain-stimulation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos