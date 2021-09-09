iRobots’ latest Roomba uses AI to avoid dog droppings





The use of robot vacuums is always a bit dangerous for pet owners. If a fully untrained dog or cat also does that while on the go, leaving Roboback in your absence can be a problem. A quick Google search for Roomba’s dog poop will confuse a careless robot with a rotating brush and spread it freely around the house, giving you an idea of ​​what the results will be. increase.

But now, Roomba maker iRobot says it has fixed this scatology problem. The company’s latest Roboback, Roomba j7 +, uses built-in machine vision and AI to identify and avoid confusion for pets of all kinds. iRobot founder and CEO Colin Angle told The Verge. We’ve been working on it for a long time and have guaranteed it to work.

This last point is especially important. Competing robovacs like the Roborock S6 Max V and 360 Smart Life robot vacuums advertise the same confusion avoidance features, but Angle is skeptical that it’s completely reliable. He says iRobot has been working on this issue for years, creating a huge database of fake pet mess to train its AI vision system.

Robotics should be fascinating, but Angle says we don’t know how many Play-Doh models of poop we have created. Thousands, thousands. The result is unwavering confidence in the company’s fecal identification function.Our competition is starting to claim that they are doing this too, but it’s more similar [they do it] At CES with proper lighting, he says. We really felt the need to draw a line in the sand and said it was real, not a gimmick. If you have a pet, I didn’t mean to disappoint you here.

The fact that avoiding dog confusion is the headline feature of iRobot’s latest robot vacuums gives some suggestions for problems and advances in these machines. They have certainly become more efficient and useful over the years, but there are still some basic toothing problems that appear when the rubber hits the carpet.

iRobot hopes to fix some of these with an update to its navigation and control software known as iRobot Genius. It was first launched in August last year for compatible Roomba and not only maps the user’s home to allow for more detailed cleaning procedures, but also with furniture using built-in machine vision. Identifies a particular clean zone.

Version 3.0 of iRobot Genius, released today as a free upgrade, adds many new features. These include a quiet drive mode that keeps the robot from making noise when entering and exiting cleaning operations. Estimated cleaning time for a particular room. Improved mapping capabilities, including room names suggested based on the robot’s ability to identify furniture items. And the new Clean While ImAway feature. This means that you can give iRobot access to your phone location if you want, triggering a cleaning session every time you leave the house.

However, the biggest update is only the new Roomba j7 +, which uses a new camera to identify dog ​​mess as well as other dangerous obstacles such as socks, shoes and headphones. Again, this is done using onboard machine vision, but requires some action on the part of the owner. If Roomba finds an unexpected obstacle, it will ask if it is a temporary or permanent device via the connected app. If it is permanent (such as a hanging TV cable), the machine will automatically create a clean zone.

As Angle explains, it’s all about making iRobots products feel like a partner, not a reliable service of tools that can predict owners’ wishes. The idea is that we now have an idea of ​​where we are in the house and the floor plan of the room, he says. We need to apply rules that pay homage to technology and start holding technology to the same type of accountability that we hold each other at home.

The company is also trying to differentiate itself from its cheaper competitors. The new Roomba j7 + costs $ 849 and the base station holds up to 60 days of soil. This is many times higher than the basic Roboback price tag. According to Ingres, iRobots’ free software upgrades should help convince customers to choose them now and in the future.

In addition to the above features, the new Rumba j7 + has a new high-end design, a simplified control system (three buttons instead of one), Bluetooth LE features that simplify onboarding, and a machine for cabinets and refrigerators. Make sure it doesn’t get stuck underneath. Roomba j7 + will be available today in the US and Canada from the iRobots website and will be available for purchase at select retail stores starting September 19. You can also buy it for $ 649 without a cleaning base station.

