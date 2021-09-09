WhatsApp end-to-end encrypted messages aren’t that private after all





Extend / Security of Facebook’s popular messaging app leaves some pretty important demons in its details.

Yesterday, the independent newsroom ProPublica published a detailed article investigating the privacy claims of the popular WhatsApp messaging platform. This service offers the well-known “end-to-end encryption”. This is interpreted by most users as meaning that Facebook, the owner of WhatsApp since 2014, cannot read the message itself or forward it to law enforcement agencies.

This claim contradicts the simple fact that Facebook employs about 1,000 WhatsApp moderators and speculates that the entire job is reviewing WhatsApp messages flagged as “inappropriate.” doing.

End-to-end encryption, what is the end? This snippet from the Enlargement / WhatsApp Security and Privacy page seems misleading.

The loophole in WhatsApp end-to-end encryption is simple. Recipients of WhatsApp messages can flag it. When flagged, the message is copied to the recipient’s device and sent to Facebook as a separate message for review.

Messages are usually flagged and confirmed for the same reasons that they appear on Facebook itself, such as fraud, spam, child pornography, and other allegations of illegal activity. When a message recipient flags a WhatsApp message for review, the message is batched along with the latest four messages in that thread and sent to WhatsApp’s review system as a ticket attachment.

There’s no indication that Facebook is currently collecting user messages without manual intervention by the recipient, but it’s worth pointing out that there’s no technical reason why it couldn’t. The security of “end-to-end” encryption depends on the endpoint itself and for mobile messaging applications that include the application and its users.

advertisement

An “end-to-end” encrypted messaging platform, for example, performs an automatic AI-based content scan of all messages on the device and automatically forwards the messages to the platform’s cloud for further action. You can choose to do it. Ultimately, privacy-conscious users need to rely as much on policy and platform trust as technical bullet points.

Moderation of content by other names

When a review ticket arrives on WhatsApp’s system, it is automatically sent to a “reactive” queue for evaluation by a human contractor. The AI ​​algorithm also sends tickets to “proactive” queues that process unencrypted metadata such as user group names and profile images, phone numbers, device fingerprints, and associated Facebook and Instagram accounts. increase.

Human WhatsApp reviewers handle both types of curactive and proactive for reported and suspicious policy violations. Reviewers have only three options: ignore tickets, “monitor” user accounts, or ban user accounts altogether. (According to ProPublica, Facebook uses a limited set of actions as a valid reason for reviewers not to “moderate content” on the platform.)

WhatsApp moderators forgive us, but reviewers have fewer choices than their Facebook and Instagram counterparts, but face similar challenges and face similar obstacles. Accenture, the company Facebook has contracted for moderation and review, employs workers who speak different languages, not all languages. When the message arrives in the language, the moderator is not familiar with it and must rely on Facebook’s automatic language translation tool.

“It’s always been terrible for the three years I’ve been there,” one moderator told ProPublica. Facebook’s translation tools provide little or no guidance in slang or local context. This is not surprising given that tools are often difficult to even identify the source language. Shaving companies that sell straight razors can be mistaken for “selling weapons,” while bra makers can be knocked as a “sexually oriented business.”

advertisement

WhatsApp moderation criteria can be as confusing as automatic translation tools. For example, decisions about child pornography may require comparing the hip bones and pubic hair of a naked person with a medical index chart. Or, in a decision on political violence, the apparently severed head video is real or fake.

Not surprisingly, some WhatsApp users use the flag system itself to attack others. “It took months for AI to ban groups from side to side,” one moderator told ProPublica, as Brazilian and Mexican users renamed their messaging groups to problematic names before reporting a message. Told. “In the worst case, we were probably getting tens of thousands of words. They found some words that the algorithm didn’t like,” recalled the moderator.

Unencrypted metadata

The “end-to-end” encryption of WhatsApp message content is only broken by the sender or recipient device itself, but the rich metadata associated with these messages is shared by Facebook and Facebook. It will be visible to law enforcement agencies or others who have decided to do so. There is no such warning.

ProPublica has discovered more than 12 instances of the Department of Justice seeking WhatsApp metadata since 2017. These requests are called “pen register orders” and are a term derived from requesting connection metadata for landline accounts. ProPublica correctly points out that this is an unknown part of the total demand for the period, as many of such orders and their consequences have been sealed by the courts.

Pen orders and their results are often sealed, making it difficult to say exactly which metadata the company submitted. Facebook calls this data the “Prospective Message Pairs” (PMP) nomenclature given anonymously to ProPublica. This was confirmed by the announcement of the January 2020 course offered to employees of the Brazilian Ministry of Justice.

We don’t know exactly which metadata exists in these PMPs, but we know they are of great value to law enforcement agencies. In a particularly noteworthy 2018 case, whistleblower and former Treasury official Natalie Edwards was convicted of leaking a confidential banking report to BuzzFeed via WhatsApp.

FBI Special Agent Emily Xtut details that Edwards exchanged “about 70 messages” with BuzzFeed reporters “from 12:33 am to 12:54 am” the day after the article was published. I was able to explain. This data helped to secure a conviction for the conspiracy and a six-month imprisonment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/09/whatsapp-end-to-end-encrypted-messages-arent-that-private-after-all/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos