Twitter’s “community” feature allows people to form groups and tweet about topics.





Twitter uses Facebook in a new tool called the community.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Twitter’s community feature allows users to tweet a group of people about a topic.

twitter

Twitter is testing a new tool, the community, that allows users to publicly tweet about a particular topic within a group.

This experiment is based on Twitter’s efforts to make it easier for users to find tweets about topics of interest. Twitter allows users to already follow specific topics. The company wants community features to trigger more “intimate” conversations on the site, but this tool can also make content moderation more difficult.

Facebook has a feature called groups where you can chat on specific topics, but this tool is also used to disseminate false information, such as information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Facebook groups can be public or private. Conversations on specific topics on social media can also turn into echo chambers where users reinforce specific opinions and beliefs.

According to Twitter, community conversations remain public as part of the experiment, unlike Facebook group conversations. The company, however, hasn’t said if it plans to open all communities in the future. Users can also report chats if they violate Twitter rules.

Each community also has a moderator approved by Twitter. These moderators can set community rules and invite others to the conversation. Twitter users must be invited via direct messages to join the community.

Topics that Twitter users have discussed in the community include dogs, skin care, and astrology. To access the tools on Apple devices, Twitter users go to the tabs at the bottom of the app or to the Twitter.com sidebar. According to Twitter, Android users will be able to read tweets in the community and will soon be able to do more.

On Wednesday, Twitter didn’t reveal how many users could access the community, but said it could create these group chats for “limited groups” of people in the United States. Everyone in the world can receive invitations to the community.

“This is just the beginning of the community. We test, learn and iterate based on feedback,” Twitter product manager David Regan said in a blog post.

