Jagex blocks release of popular Runescape Mod Runelite HD





Image: Runelite HD

Runelite HD is a mod (117 created by one person) that transforms into HD using Old School RuneScape.

Back in 2018, Jagex posed a legal threat to such modifications, claiming it was copyright infringement. But when Jagex blessed the original Runelite, they seemed to be blown away.

Earlier this week, 117 was contacted by Jagex a few hours before the improved Runelite HD was scheduled for official release, requesting that work be stopped and the release canceled. However, this time it’s not due to copyright claims, but because Jagex states that it has its own HD upgrade.

In a statement posted on the game site, Jagex said:

In this blog, we want to clarify our stance on third-party HD clients (and other projects that try to radically change the look of the game). We know that you are asking a lot of questions about them, and I think this provides you with all the clarity we need.

Yesterday I contacted a known HD project developer and asked them to stop developing the project. This is because it’s a project we’re investigating directly at Jagex. We look forward to sharing your progress as your own in-house project with Old Skool visuals unfolds.

G / O media may receive fees

It sounds a little fair at first, but there is a big problem. Runelite HD doesn’t really seem to violate the Jagexs mods guidelines. According to the company, new guidelines will be released next week that explain that Runelite HD actually violates the guidelines.

Not surprisingly, fans consider this incredibly dubious and have begun in-game protests.

Mod Creator 117 said he tried to compromise with Jagex and suggested removing the mod after the company ended and released its own initiative, but signaled the end of a project that consumed more than about 2000 hours. It seems that it is, and I refused it completely. I work for more than 2 years.

RuneLite HD should have been released yesterday, September 6, 2021. The code has been reviewed and bugs have been fixed-ready. You would have been playing with it now. Still, at the 11th hour, Jagex contacted me and asked me to remove it as it revealed that there was a graphical improvement project on a similar theme that was relatively early in the exploration phase.

When I was ready to release the project, I offered a compromise to remove the project from RuneLite. In addition, we have made it possible to jointly control the visual direction of the project. They refused completely.

So this seems to be the end. Approximately 2000 hours of work in 2 years. We look forward to your continued support. I couldn’t imagine the overwhelming positive reaction I had to this project.

I am disappointed and dissatisfied with Jagex. After this long journey, I am very sorry that I could not share this project with you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/huge-runescape-mod-shut-down-just-hours-before-release-1847633064 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos