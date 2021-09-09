Buyk, Co-Founder and CEO, Slava Bocharov — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH gets details of Buyk, a new service that promises grocery delivery from dark stores to the front door within 15 minutes. The venture has just been soft-launched in Manhattan and has the ambition to expand in the United States and abroad. RTIH: Tell us about Buyk

SB: Buyk regains time to do what you love best.

One of the most important resources humans need is food, and in the past they had to spend an hour or two to go to a supermarket, or wait hours or even the next day for delivery.

Real-time retail will dramatically change this system, making this burden a thing of the past.

This is simply the next step in the evolution of society, as it is no longer necessary to descend into a well to draw water. It is the basic infrastructure for life in the 21st century and we are better than anyone else.

A first-class customer experience is important and we do this through dark stores and technology. Orders are placed via the Buyk app, dark stores are closed to customers and only act as a fulfillment center.

These stores are optimized to ensure the speed of order picking, have 2 to 3,000 SKUs in stock, and are strategically placed to allow maximum coverage as quickly as possible. I am.

This is the ultimate convenience, giving people the freedom to live their lives to the fullest without spending hours traveling to and from supermarkets and aisles.

Our in-house technical expertise has created a unique technical platform that automates both the customer-facing and internal processes, from receiving and pricing orders to putting orders together and delivering them to customers within 15 minutes.

On the delivery side, routing technology allows you to place riders in the most effective way, such as batching orders wherever possible. This allows you to keep your minimum order and delivery promises with no shipping charges, making this service available to everyone at a more affordable price.

We are also a strong advocate of hyperlocality with a coordinated personalized approach to each small area surrounding a single dark store.

Each area has its own characteristics and requirements, and our technology optimizes SKUs at this hyper-local level so that each dark store’s assortment is customized to the wishes of customers in that particular area. Can be

Our staff also live locally and the riders are employed in the area where they live. This not only improves delivery time and efficiency by knowing the local roads, but also enhances the customer experience by servicing the friendly and friendly faces of the area.

The company was founded by me and Rodion Shishkov and we are experienced players in this industry. Our former company, Samokat, is one of Europe’s fastest growing ultra-fast delivery services and the largest dark store operator of any on-demand grocery store outside of China.

Buyk is a new challenge and we are determined to open up markets in the US and around the world. Unlike our competitors, we are experienced operators in this sector and know how to grow our business into a truly profitable company.

RTIH: What was the inspiration behind the establishment of the company?

SB: According to a survey, Americans shop on average 53 hours a year for groceries.

Buyk is back with them this time, so they do what really matters, spending time with loved ones, pursuing new hobbies, getting in shape, just relaxing, with the long-awaited rest. You can enjoy relaxing.

This concept is found in cities and towns set up to ensure a seamless experience and save time. You have your water, your gas, and your electricity.

Garbage collectors come every week. Public bus, train and subway services take you from destination to destination. It all works like a clockwork.

But for some reason, grocery shopping is still running on an outdated model, taking a long break of 1-2 hours from our lives once or twice a week to visit an oversized supermarket. Expected to take. It’s a chore and puts an unnecessary burden on consumers.

Similarly, traditional online grocery stores cannot solve this problem. The next day delivery option still needs planning and does not deliver the immediate results you need.

If we pour a glass of tap water and the water doesn’t start flowing until the next day no one accepts it, why are we asked for groceries?

That’s why we see Buyk as more than an infrastructure company and provide the services we need to live a busy life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/9/8/startup-interview-slava-bocharov-co-founder-and-ceo-buyk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos