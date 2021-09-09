Novelis Expands Research Partnership with Georgia Institute of Technology





Atlanta, September 8, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Novelis Inc, a world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling. Announced today an expansion of its research partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Novelis Innovation Hub. Research on materials and processes that will help Novelis form a sustainable world together and achieve its goal of reaching a net zero carbon footprint by 2050.

This extensive collaboration is already underway to accelerate the pace of innovation with high-throughput development techniques combined with artificial intelligence and to develop a new generation of electric vehicle (EV) batteries that use aluminum to improve performance. It is built based on the program. The expansion program aims to improve performance by increasing the amount of recycled aluminum in the battery.

Philipmeyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Novelis, said: “But we want to work closely beyond Georgia Tech to help transform the industry to achieve its committed goals for sustainability.”

The expanded partnership will continue continuous technical research while launching new strategic programs. These include decarbonizing circular economy solutions or industrial footprints, promoting entrepreneurship, and incubating new ventures. This will accelerate the commercialization of new products and expand relationships with the Georgia Institute of Technology’s business and commercialization groups.

Raj Gopalaswamy, Global Technology Director of Novelis’ New Domain, said: As a world-leading institution like Georgia Tech, we can meet the growing need for aluminum applications that help our customers reach their sustainability goals faster and more efficiently. ”

Shreyes Melkote, Executive Director of the Novelis Innovation Hub at Georgia Institute of Technology, said: “We are Sustainable Technology, Advanced Materials and Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Robotics.”

Julia Kubanek, vice president of interdisciplinary research at Georgia Institute of Technology, sees Novellis as an important partner for Georgia Institute of Technology to accelerate product innovation across multiple sectors.

“As a laboratory, we continue to work with our vision of promoting world-class partnerships in collaboration with Novelis,” said Kubanek. “Our mutual interest in sustainability, clean energy and creative design of materials makes this research partnership particularly exciting for us.”

About Novelis Novelis Inc. Is driven by its purpose of forming a sustainable world together. As a world leader in innovative products and services and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in aerospace, automobiles, beverage cans, and specialty industries in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and is the metal flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, a Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate. For more information, please visit novelis.com.

Source Novelis Inc.

Related Links

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novelis-expands-research-partnership-with-georgia-tech-301371793.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos