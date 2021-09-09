How Retail Technology Is Changing the World During Covid-19 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





However, like the BNPL solution, this is a controversial area. For example, Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of Indian startup Grofers, recently responded to the hatred directed at his company.

Grofers is facing social media backlash and people claim that its distribution partners are being abused.

I don’t want to deliver groceries in 10 or 20 minutes. Pooja Plazanna, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute, said he hopes delivery personnel will take the time to deliver safely.

The same is true for my food. Raise your voice. Tell companies like Grofers, Big Basket, Swiggy, Zomato and more. There is no market to abuse delivery personnel.

Grofers delivered the groceries within 13 minutes, and the co-founder replied that 3 minutes was too long. Entrepreneur Sanket Dangi commented.

For God, these are groceries, not life-saving medicines. Don’t put unnecessary pressure on the delivery person just for marketing gimmicks!

What’s ahead?

So far, all retail tech enthusiasts have been questioned. What will the post-Covid world look like when work and life patterns return to normal?

My feeling is that cash use will come back, and of course. Many people, including low-income earners, still rely on it in their daily lives. However, Covid has rewritten the rulebook and is no longer the king of the payments industry.

High Street looks a lot different than it used to be, but people are back on High Street.

Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, Canada’s e-commerce platform giant, recently commented: Real-life fitting) will succeed.

Space to buy now and pay later will get somewhat colder as criticism grows.

And the rapid grocery delivery sector will get a cold, harsh reality. There are too many startups, too much investor money is sloshing, and the reputation goes crazy.

And, as Britain Ladd, a former Amazon executive and supply chain consultant, correctly pointed out in a LinkedIn post last week, the challenge for all fast grocery companies so far has been truly competitive. You haven’t created a technology platform that offers you an edge.

That said, the changes that leverage retail technology are undoubtedly widespread, rapid and irreversible.

QR codes, mobile and contactless payments, cashierless stores, social commerce, virtual experiences, agile pure start-ups like Shein, traditional retailers like M & S driving digital transformation initiatives, all of these Trends etc. are here.

Vive la rvolution, I say.

