Genomics Google Meets Antitrust Technicians





September 11, 2021

In 2013, MEREDITH HALKS MILLER, director of the Illumina Institute, the world’s largest gene sequencing company, found something strange while examining the blood of a pregnant mother and looking for fetal abnormalities. Fetal DNA was sometimes normal, but maternal DNA was not. Suspecting that the woman had cancer, she went to her boss, but was skeptical. Nevertheless, she pushed. I decided to clarify this. As a doctor, she says I really wanted to help these women. Her intuition proved correct. Sure enough, everyone I predicted had cancer.

Her premonition led to the establishment of GRAIL, a pioneering company focused on detecting cancer using blood tests before symptoms appear. Illumina spun it out in 2016 (technical tycoons such as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates were early backers), 70 last month shortly after GRAIL released a test to screen up to 50 cancers in the United States. A blood sample that bought it back again in a $ 100 million deal. Still, until a recent blog post by her daughter, Dr. Hulk Millers’ role was largely blown away from the GRAILs story, until she mentioned that female scientists were rarely recognized for their work. .. When contacted by your columnist, she says she has not received any additional bonuses or promotions for her efforts. Even today, Illumina CEO Francis Desosa simply calls her Meredith, and when asked about her, she simply says she has retired.

Nonetheless, her ideas are now in the limelight. GRAIL’s return to Illumina is intriguing for three reasons. First, Illumina, described by its largest investor, Scottish asset manager Baillie Gifford, as Google in Genomics, wants to become a cancer treatment giant in its acquisition. In short, it wants screening to be a new search. Second, like Google, Illumina faces a confrontation between the American and European trustbusters. This is frustrating how similar early acquisitions created today’s tech giants. Third, Illumina has been determined to trade before regulators give it a green light. The battle plunges the acquirer into a technological frontier with Trustbuster, who is keen to rewrite the rules of technology competition.

There is no doubt that $ 73 billion worth of Illumina dominates the world of gene sequencing. The machine dominates 90% of the American market. Its vast global share is reflected in the fact that Chinese scientists used it to first sequence the SARS-CoV-2 genome at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. Using the technology acquired in 2007 with the acquisition of the British company Solexa, we are providing genomics companies with gene sequencing tools, including those developing liquid biopsy and cancer blood tests. DeSouza believes that the global market for cancer sequencing is worth $ 75 billion by 2035. This looks promising for gene sequencing providers. Even more so if GRAIL can change the effectiveness and economics of cancer treatment. de Souza argues that Illuminas’ global burden and the ability to convince insurers to pay for genomic testing will help GRAIL do that. Instead of putting pressure on the competition, he says the acquisition will stimulate it. Money is being poured into startups to catch up with GRAIL.

Trustbusters have a different perspective on things. Last year, the US antitrust agency, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), blocked Illuminus’ acquisition of another sequencer, Pacific Bioscience, because it was anti-competitive. Currently, the FTC states that Illuminas’ acquisition of GRAIL will have a negative impact on innovation in the early market for early detection of cancer. The European Commission (EC) has launched a parallel study, arguing that Illumina may limit access to GRAIL’s rivals for gene sequencing technology. On August 18, Illumina rebelled against Europeans, saying that the EC’s decision wasn’t expected until the deal expired, so even if it holds GRAIL individually, it will close the deal anyway. A court in Luxembourg has challenged the EC, claiming that the EU executive branch has no jurisdiction over the merger. In addition, the Commission challenged the transaction using an untested and controversial mechanism called Article 22. The Illuminus strategy is a bold one called reckless. Stock prices have fallen since the deal was closed, partly because investors are afraid that they could stir up regulatory wasp nests.

Antitrust concerns can be narrow or widespread. From a narrow perspective, Illumina customers who want to compete with GRAIL in testing may be worried that Illumina will charge a higher price for the sequencer. If the sequence cost is low, it can give GRAIL an advantage. Illumina argues that selling sequencers makes far more money than selling tests, so there is no incentive to harm clients. We also promise to provide a sequencer under the same conditions as GRAIL. In a broader sense, even if Illumina continues to reduce the cost of sequencing, regulators will focus on non-cost factors such as innovation and a new antitrust law that goes beyond the obligation to protect consumer notebooks. It may reflect your approach. In the event of bad timing or bad luck, Illumina threw a gauntlet at the Trustbuster, just as she decided to show that she wasn’t a front door mat. It is up to the court to decide the outcome.

Stick to your gun

Regulators aren’t the only ones involved. According to investment bank Cowen’s Doug Schenkel, some Illumina shareholders suggest uncertainties about the outlook for the acquisition of GRAIL and potentially increased risk to the company’s position as a weapons dealer in the genomics industry. It states that it is doing. There are also concerns about whether Illumina is the best option to market GRAIL’s blood-based diagnosis. Some fear that it may be the latest example of a hardware company that hinders the transition to software and services. That said, it’s a long-term bet, and Dr. Hulks Miller is excited about it as an example. She says the new GRAILs test is incredibly powerful. She enjoys its success and has no regrets if she earns very little.

