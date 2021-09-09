How states can leverage technology for learning and skill mobility





At the beginning of the transfer process, students first encounter the most boring and most boring hidden barriers. It is the transfer of academic performance from one institution to another. However, this part of the transfer process forms a significant bottleneck in the higher education system. This can have a significant impact on students’ qualifications. Sharing this data requires student permission and an established communication channel between universities. In addition, managers need to decipher student records (often displayed in various formats) to determine if a student’s course is equivalent to that offered by an institution. there is. The combination of these barriers adds to the administrative burden of already long processes taking longer for students. At the end of this frustrating process, students may find that they lose a significant number of credentials-which ultimately reduces their chances of achieving their credentials.

Through a landscape scan of national relocation reform efforts, the US Board of Education and Sova have identified smart use of technology as an integral part of the relocation puzzle. Data migration is one of the areas where systems and educational institutions can leverage innovations to facilitate the student transfer process.

Through the implementation of the State-wide Longitudinal Data System (SLDS), we have seen great progress made by the state to better track and understand student information. Since 2005, the federal government has awarded states a competitive and collaborative consensus grant to build their own SLDS. These comprehensive data systems enable state policymakers to make informed, data-driven decisions and monitor the progress of reform efforts. A comparison of 50 states shows that at least 39 states have created SLDSs that link post-higher student information with one or more P-20W spectra (early learning, K-12, and workforce). I did.

More than just tracking student data, information technology can be used to summarize and seamlessly communicate learning experiences that students have gained from higher education and the workforce. A new innovation, the digital distributed ledger, makes this type of learning and skill mobility increasingly possible through blockchain technology. Blockchain technology creates an immutable shared database of time-stamped information (think credits, courses, qualifications, and skills in this context). These databases, often referred to as ledgers, replicate personal information and distribute it throughout the network connected to the blockchain. Ledger is inherently decentralized. That is, institutions and employers can only access information, not control it. The potential of blockchain technology has led people in the higher education and workforce communities to pursue digital learning and employment records (LER) in the hope of enabling true learning and skill transfer. rice field.

Although complex from a technical point of view, LER technology provides easy utility for higher education people focused on the transfer process. Institutions and systems share access to a single information platform, allowing direct access to student records without requiring transcripts. LER also ensures student transparency as to which courses or credits are automatically transferred between institutions based on the agreement of the institution or system built into the platform.

While researchers are developing frameworks for large-scale application of LER, some institutions and states are moving forward and creating their own frameworks for transfer students. As an example, the University of Arizona and Marikopa Community College have the ability to share academic records in a reverse transfer process via blockchain technology. ASU leaders see this technology as a way to streamline the reverse transfer process and accelerate transfer students. We hope that this will increase the graduation rate and reduce the administrative burden. Another example is the C-Lab partnership between the Colorado Department of Higher Education and C-Lab. This partnership provides a community for Colorado educators and state policymakers to explore possible innovation, pilot, research, and collaboration opportunities in pursuit of LERs specific to the state’s academic background. To do.

In addition to transferring and tracking student academic records, people in the workforce community have begun investigating LER, including secure records that have been validated with detailed skills, education, and work history. The partnership between JFF and the United States Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation is currently developing the infrastructure needed to implement a wide range of LER technologies. Proponents argue that LER offers some benefits to those who have developed their skills through extensive experience rather than traditional methods.

Most LERs, generally still under design, show how data transmission and transferability continue to stand out among the higher education and workforce communities. To support these innovations, states, systems, and institutions can leverage current policies such as data sharing, financing, and transfer to streamline student mobility processes.

