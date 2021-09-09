Oyo Rooms: Microsoft’s Oyo partners with “next generation” travel and hospitality products





New Delhi: Microsoft Corp. And Oyo Hotels & Homes have entered into a multi-year strategic alliance to co-develop next-generation travel and hospitality products and technologies.

Oyo has adopted Microsoft Azure as a key enabler to drive cloud-based innovation, and the solution will be tailored to benefit patrons operating small and medium-sized hotels and homestore fronts. Small, independent hotel and homeowners can access the latest Oyos technology to manage guest experiences, increase revenue, and operate with the security and scalability of Microsoft Azure.

According to a startup led by Ritesh Agarwal, Microsoft also made a strategic stake investment in Oyo, but did not disclose the size of the stake. The transaction was reported by ET on July 30th.

According to Abhinav Sinha, Global Chief Operating Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Oyo Hotels & Homes, the partnership with Microsoft will accelerate product rollout and make it the farthest in the world through an integrated technology ecosystem available in the cloud. corner.

“For our guests, this partnership means more personalization, better choices, differentiated experiences, and improved guest experiences in the future. Microsoft’s commitment is through equity investments in the company. It will be further strengthened, “Shinha said.

Oyo said it will develop a “smart room” experience for travelers on the Oyo platform, including a premium and customized indoor experience for guests.

Also read today’s technical newsletter

Hours after El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as fiat currency on Tuesday, the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency plummeted from about $ 52,000 to less than $ 45,000.

Read Now Microsoft Azure IoT includes self-check-in supported by arrival and departure digital registers, smart locks and virtual assistance for IoT management, as well as self-know your customer (KYC).

Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, looks forward to accelerating travel and hospitality innovation by combining the power of Azure with the technology and product stack developed by Oyo. It’s exciting to see how the Microsoft cloud can accelerate industry transformation and innovation for digital natives like Oyo, turning the challenges of the post-pandemic era into future opportunities, he added.

In addition to collaborative innovation, Oyo will start sharing existing workloads with Microsoft Azure and switch to Github Enterprise to accelerate technology development in a “safe” way, as well as improve collaboration and productivity. We plan to adopt the Microsoft 365 suite for this purpose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/startups/oyo-microsoft-in-tie-up-for-next-gen-travel-and-hospitality-products/articleshow/86063299.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos