Taiwan-India Artificial Intelligence Technology Innovation Research Center – OpenGov Asia





A collaborative research team from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has recently developed a soft robot manipulator for oral laser microscopic surgery for head and neck cancer, guided by intraoperative magnetic resonance (MR). Imaging (MRI).

Researchers in the Department of Otorhinolaryngology, School of Medicine, CUHK (CU Medicine) have collaborated with HKU’s Schools of Mechanical Engineering, Engineering, and Dentistry to develop this new MR. -A miniature-sized, secure system with a compliant architecture and five degrees of freedom. This enables safe and dexterous laser ablation within the confined space of the oral cavity and pharyngeal cavity.

In vitro tissue resection and cadaveric head and neck studies were performed under MRI, demonstrating that the system can use MR temperature measurements to accurately monitor tissue resection margins and heat diffusion during the procedure. This innovation has just been reported in the international journal Science Robotics.

Challenges in applying MRI-guided laser ablation therapy to oral microsurgery

Head and neck cancer generally refers to cancer in areas such as the oral cavity, larynx, pharynx, nasopharynx, and nasal passages. It is the seventh most common cancer in the world, killing 450,000 people each year.

Laser ablation therapy has been used to treat head and neck cancer. However, conventional treatment systems are sometimes challenging in the treatment of oropharyngeal and laryngeal tumors, tongue contraction, mouth opening and / or patient neck to achieve appropriate tumor exposure for laser delivery. Requires extreme positioning, including extension of.

Laser-based tumor ablation, on the other hand, can greatly benefit from MRI guidance because it can assess 3D ablation margins in real time along with heat distribution to protect important neurovascular structures and ensure adequate ablation margins. I can do it.

However, applying oral laser microsurgery in an MRI environment presents major challenges in the range of MRI bores and their strong magnetic fields (1.5 / 3T), where traditional metal robotic components cannot be applied.

Features of the new soft robotics system

The team has developed an MR-safe soft robot system through close cooperation between clinicians and engineers. The new robot platform can use real-time intraoperative MRI guidance, along with continuous control of laser beam projection for tumor resection.

The robot integrated with the laser fiber enables endoscopic intervention through patient-specific dental fixation in the oral cavity, directing energy delivery to the target lesion. MRI-guided oral laser microsurgery can be performed on a system with the following unique features:

It is compact (size: diameter 12 mm x length 100 mm), lightweight (~ 200 g), and can move with 5 degrees of freedom. The larger actuator system can be housed outside the MRI suite. The hydraulically actuated approach is adopted due to its inherent MR compatibility while the system is manufactured from MR safe materials. The laser manipulator incorporates a hybrid soft and hard construction for laser steering with enhanced rigidity and low hysteresis. Since this system does not generate electromagnetic interference, intraoperative MRI guidance can be introduced to assess the process of laser-tissue interaction. This is essential to strike a balance between proper tumor resection and functional preservation. During laser ablation, MR thermal images can also be performed to assess thermal diffusion within the tissue, allowing real-time monitoring of ablation margins. The learning-based controller is used to accommodate the activation of unique non-linear robots and is validated with a laser path following a test with an average tracking error of less than 200 m.

Experimental validation of intraoperative MRI-guided robotic laser ablation on ex vivo tissue and cadaveric oropharyngeal tissue was performed. The results showed that the robot achieved accuracy with an automated path following a laser spot along a surgeon-defined trajectory.

Dr. Jason Ying Kuen Chan, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery at CUMedicine, said the system allows the ablation laser to be applied directly to the target lesion without the need to place a patient with extreme neck extension to accommodate stiffness. He said he could irradiate. Laser micromanipulator.

Along with MRI guidance, clinicians can provide intuitive and accurate feedback on the ablation process, which is important for the functional preservation of surrounding structures.

For future work, the team plans to further reduce the size of the robot. Dr. Ka Wai Kwok, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at HKU’s Faculty of Engineering, added that the smaller size would make it accessible to robots. More limited areas such as the nasal cavity and sinuses. The team will also implement some specific image sequences so that the images can be fed back to the robot faster.

Other collaborators on this project included HKU’s Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Prince of Wales Hospital’s Department of Neurosurgery, CUHK’s Department of Mechanical Automation Engineering, and Stanford University Medical Center’s Head and Neck Surgery.

